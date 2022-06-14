Updated: Two more buildings on East Park being demolished

County crews began demolishing two more buildings on East Park Street on Tuesday even though commissioners had rejected plans that included that option.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said recent demolition of a vacant, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. revealed that a shared wall with one of two adjacent buildings was in worse shape than previously thought and was a serious danger.

The adjacent buildings had served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years until they were recently vacated after a county official deemed them dangerous. They are the ones now being demolished.

Gallagher and a majority of Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have been at odds for weeks on what should be done with those buildings. He recently directed county crews to demolish the caved-in building and that was completed.

Gallagher told The Montana Standard early Tuesday morning that the county’s building official ran a plumb line down the exposed wall and “it was even more dangerous than we anticipated.”

The Rescue Mission shared those concerns but would not have an abatement plan by an upcoming deadline, so in conferring with the building official and fire marshal, the decision was made on Monday to tear down the adjacent buildings and the work began Tuesday morning, Gallagher said.

The council had rejected a proposed agreement with the Mission that included demolition and then turned down a request from county officials to spend up to $220,000 to shore up the wall before tearing down 135.

“We were left with no other option,” Gallagher said. “We had to do what was in the best interest of the public.”

The building at 135 E. Park had been vacant for years and was declared dangerous in 2019 after part of its roof caved in. Commissioners essentially OK’d its demolition in November 2020 and work began a few months later.

But it was abruptly halted because of concerns that a wall with a Mission building may have become merged over the years. An engineering analysis confirmed later that is was indeed a shared wall.

An engineering firm also said it would cost up to $150,000 to shore up the wall so 135 could be demolished while sparing the thrift buildings. But the firm later determined that the Mission buildings were also unsafe and repairs would cost well more than $200,000.

A county official recently tagged those buildings as dangerous, too, but commissioners twice rejected a proposal from Gallagher’s administration to pay the Mission $38,500 for the parcels and then have all three buildings demolished. A majority of commissioners, and many preservationists in Butte, opposed demolition of the thrift buildings.

County officials then asked commissioners for $220,000 in taxpayer money to shore up the shared wall so the caved-in building could be demolished. The council rejected that request on an 8-2 vote.

The Mission vacated the thrift buildings but still owns them, and even though a citizen had offered to buy and fix them, a final deal was not struck.

