Updated: Tech’s nursing program gets $7 million gift

In brief remarks, Cook characterized the gift as a major step in Tech's path to achieving its strategic plans, including providing "a transformative student experience."

"Students are the reason we exist," he said. "Today with the investment of our friends, we are empowered to do more and do better" in achieving student success, providing programs of distinction and providing an environment in which students will thrive.

He said the gift will help Tech to "benefit humanity and meet the changing needs" of the state and the school's students.

Joe McClafferty, CEO of the Montana Tech Foundation, said, "This is emotional and personal to me. My mom was a nurse, my mother-in-law was a nurse, my aunts were nurses, my sisters are nurses, my daughter is a Physician's Assistant."

"We're really happy to do this," Dave Lesar said after the program concluded. "But Sherry is the one you should interview."

"This is such a great program," Sherry Lesar said. "It's our pleasure to do what we can to make it even better."

Earlier, she observed that "while neither Dave nor I attended Montana Tech, we have been welcomed here so warmly. We took an immediate liking to Tech because the school's philosophy, vision and student programs all resonate very deeply.