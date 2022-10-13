 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: Standoff on Aluminum Street still ongoing

Butte Police said early Wednesday afternoon that they were involved in a standoff in the 500 block of Aluminum Street.

Police surround a home on West Aluminum Street in Butte on Oct. 13.

A Lewis and Clark County SWAT team has joined the Butte-Silver Bow SWAT team at the scene.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester had not provided any additional details, and the standoff was still ongoing.

A woman was evacuated from the residence late Wednesday afternoon.

Lester asked the public to stay away from the area and said he will keep the public updated.

Steve McGrath recently moved into the house next door to the home where the standoff occurred. He was walking home from dropping his vehicle for maintenance and encountered police, who asked him to leave the area. 

As McGrath observed the police officers and SWAT team from afar he said he hoped for a peaceful resolution. 

"I just hope the lead doesn't start flying," he said, noting that he had a cat at home. 

Until the commotion Wednesday McGrath had enjoyed his new residence, having moved from an area in Butte with traffic and other noise. 

"I love this neighborhood," he said. "It's really quiet." 

