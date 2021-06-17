Updated: Solar array proposal debated in marathon Zoning Board meeting

The Zoning Board ultimately rejected that proposal on a 5-0 vote last month, mostly citing opposition from nearby homeowners who said the facility would lead to further industrialization in a part of town with open spaces and scenery still intact.

Planning Director Lori Casey said Bert Mooney Airport Director Pam Chamberlin notified the Zoning Board Thursday that the solar-array applicants had worked closely with the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration, providing data requested for the purpose of studying potential glare from the project and its effect on aviation, but the information has not yet been fully reviewed by the federal government.

The special use permit sought by the landowner and developer is only the first step in approvals needed for the project, including the FAA's.

If the project is approved, construction time is expected to be 13 months, beginning in August at the earliest. Construction hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

As the applicant's presentation continued toward press time, a large crowd of people wishing to comment waited patiently in the sweltering chamber for their chance to weigh in. While many people had to leave before they were able to speak, public comments for and against the plan went from 10 p.m. to nearly midnight.