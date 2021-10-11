Updated: Snow makes first visit to southwest Montana; firefighters and foresters thankful

The lows in Butte the next four nights are expected to be in the teens to near 20, with 14 forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The colder weather and snow were thanks to a broad trough of low-pressure over the Northwest U.S. that was pulling moisture in from the Southwest U.S. It was a “closed low” system, meaning — in layman’s terms — it was not moving out quickly.

“A lot of times it will sit over a region for a couple of days and sometimes longer,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the weather service has been in close touch with firefighters this wildfire season and this system was good news for them.

“They’ve been waiting for something like this,” he said.

Even before its arrival, the system was expected to further minimize activity at the Haystack Fire near Boulder, which has burned more than 24,000 acres. Smoldering and some fire creeping were anticipated to linger.

Although the worst appeared to be over at the fires near Wisdom and Wise River, Staley said there was still work to do.