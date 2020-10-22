Updated: ‘She’s lucky to be alive.’ Butte woman rescued overnight in Roosevelt Drive

Frank Finnegan, vice commander of 15-90, also noted the challenging terrain and deadfall.

"This is tough to walk in in the daytime but imagine it was pitch black, no moonlight and she had no flashlight or matches," Finnegan said. "I followed up with her this morning to check and see if she had any medical issues like frost bite but she said she is okay. Apparently she was able to keep her two medium sized dogs on top of her to keep her warm but she is okay and she is very, very grateful," Finnegan said.

Finnegan said the hiker was found around 3 a.m. but still had to hike out of the dead fall and she and the rescuers made it to safety around 8 a.m.

Belke noted he and the rest of his team came prepared and were dressed for the elements.

“I was wearing two parkas,” he said. “It was that cold.”

To add to the difficulty, fresh snow had covered any and all tracks.

Eventually, the search expanded and an attempt was made to use the last coordinates from her cell phone. Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out because the woman had lost the phone while hiking.

The team had to rely on instinct and old-school techniques.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}