Updated: Rescue Mission thrift store now part of East Park demolition plans

The county’s plans to demolish a long-vacant, crumbling building in Uptown Butte have expanded to include two adjacent buildings on East Park Street that have served as the Butte-Rescue Mission’s thrift store.

That will increase the tab to taxpayers, at least in the short-run, but county officials say it’s the safe, logical way to go.

Butte-Silver Bow officials say it would have cost up to $150,000 just to stabilize a shared wall between the now county-owned vacant building at 135 E. Park Street and the thrift store so demolition of the vacant structure could proceed.

But a structural engineer also inspected the thrift store buildings and determined they, too, were unstable and unsafe and needed repairs would cost well over $200,000.

Under a new plan, the county would pay the Mission $38,572 for the thrift store property and up to $12,000 in relocation expenses, then tear all three buildings down. The tab for demolition hasn’t been set but it’s likely to cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

The county’s Urban Revitalization Agency agreed Tuesday to provide the payments to the Mission but the overall plan — including the expanded demolition — must also get a nod from the Council of Commissioners. The council is likely to consider it next week.

Both thrift store buildings were built before 1911 and the Mission has owned them for the past 20 years. The building at 135 E. Park was privately owned but the county deemed it dangerous and acquired it in a settlement in 2020 so it could be torn down.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the Mission didn’t neglect the thrift store buildings but others had in prior years. There are lots of other buildings in Uptown Butte that “end up in the government’s lap” due to neglect, he said.

“We become the bad guy because we have to do something about it,” he said. “That makes it tough. No one in government wants to lose more historic Uptown buildings. We want to keep them if at all possible, but that doesn’t mean at all costs because sometimes they’re not recoverable.”

URA board members said the nonprofit Mission provides needed services to the homeless and hungry and does great work. That and safety and cost factors justified the property purchase, they said.

“I think this has to happen but I don’t want to see it as being a precedent for this board,” said longtime member Bob Worley.

The Mission was in a tough spot, Gallagher said, because they were “trying to keep the doors open to the homeless shelter” on Platinum Street. The new plan, he said, was “the right thing for the community.”

The URA oversees Butte’s Uptown tax-increment district. It captures property taxes from new developments in the district and the board reinvests the revenue in the same area, but the money still comes from property taxpayers.

Mission officials said they were grateful for the county’s support in the dilemma and are suspending thrift store operations for now. They are looking for alternate locations but said nothing has been decided about any future thrift store.

The store provides some monetary support for overall Mission operations but is not a huge source of income, Mission officials said. But it serves other purposes, too, including sales training for those trying to overcome homelessness.

“We will continue to provide food, shelter and cold-weather clothing, including blankets, for anyone in need at our campus location on Platinum Street,” said Mission Executive Director Brayton Erickson. “The way we receive donations may change but our mission will remain the same as we care for this community.”

Silver Bow Properties owned the building at 135 E. Park Street before the county deemed it dangerous several years ago. The roof and second floor had collapsed among other things.

After more than 18 months passed, the county reached a settlement agreement with Silver Bow Properties in the fall of 2020. Under the deal, Silver Bow Properties gave ownership of the building to the county and agreed to pay $25,000 toward demolition costs.

The costs could run $50,000 to $60,000 but county officials said without the settlement, the matter could drag out months longer and a dangerous building would still be standing. Gallagher said Tuesday that Silver Bow Properties had paid the $25,000.

Prep work for demolition began in February 2021 and it offered a closer look at a merged or meshed wall with one of the thrift store buildings. More analysis on it was needed so demolition was halted.

Structural engineers with Stahly Engineering ultimately determined that the buildings shared a wall and it would cost $150,000 to stabilize it so demolition of 135 E. Park could continue. To determine whether that made sense, the engineers did an analysis of the thrift store buildings.

That, according to a summary given to URA board members, showed the buildings were “unstable and in need of extensive structural repairs” that would well exceed $200,000.

The county has been working with the Mission, including Erickson and Mission Board President Bill McGladdery, on how to proceed.

“When they first came back and said, ‘Well, it’s going to be $150,000 to build this wall,’ we just sat there and said, ‘You know, as taxpayers and as individuals, we have a hard time seeing the county expend those types of funds,” McGladdery told URA board members Tuesday.

The bottom line, officials said, is that shoring up the wall would not fix the serious structural problems in the thrift buildings.

URA board Chairman Dale Mahugh said Butte-Silver Bow and Uptown Butte could benefit from the plan in the end if the county finds new uses or developers for the site.

“It is a desirable area and a situation where there is probably a much higher and better use going forward with new construction, but at the same time, Butte-Silver Bow can actually monitor and control what the face of that new building will look like so it’s a good fit,” he said.

The URA spends much of its money on projects that restore buildings, but board member Bob Brown said this was a justified exception. That was in part due to the great work the Mission does, he said.

“You people deserve a lot of praise for what you’ve done,” he said. “There’s not any joy in this but I think it’s the wisest course.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.