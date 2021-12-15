Updated: New families added to Butte's holiday giving program

Want to help Butte’s less fortunate during the holidays? Consider the Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program.

How can you help?

Action Inc.: Action Inc.’s Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program is solely dependent on the generosity of donations from the community. The agency does not receive government funds for this program nor do we use any donations for program costs. All monies received go directly to help families in need. Donations are tax deductible.

Toys for Tots: You can also help Toys for Tots by donating an unwrapped toy to any of the various bins located throughout Butte.

Butte Food Bank: All families receive a holiday meal with the program, so you can also donate food to the Butte Food Bank.

Adopt-A-Family: By adopting one of the families, a group or individual agrees to buy food and gifts or gifts only for the family for Christmas. Families who are adopted are chosen from the giving tree at Action Inc. The giving tree contains a wish list of the family who is needing help this holiday season.

Here are a few families for consideration:

A family with a 7-year-old girl is needing shirts/sweatshirts size 10/12, socks size 2, coat size 10/12, boot/shoe size 2, and any winter clothing would be so appreciative. She would love to have new Barbies, American Girl dolls, hover board and games. Reference #1426 .

. A family with two boys both 10 years old are hoping for a nice Christmas. One boy is needing shirt size 12/14, coat size 12/14, pants size 14, shoe/boot size 5, pajamas 12/14, and additional clothes he wears short husky. This little boy would love to have Legos, Xbox 1 games, earphones, heated throw blanket and any learning toys. The other little boy is needing shirt size 10/12, coat size 10/12, pants size 10, shoe/boot size 5, pajamas, and any additional clothing slim. He would love to have Legos, Xbox games, earphones, dragons, bionicles, and a heated throw blanket. Reference #1440.

Please call 406-533-6842 or 406-533-6847 during regular business hours to adopt a family from our adoption trees.

