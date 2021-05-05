 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Man wounded in shooting Tuesday night on Placer Street
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

UPDATED: Man wounded in shooting Tuesday night on Placer Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene

A 22-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Placer Street in Butte, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When officers, along with Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to St. James Healthcare by friends. As a result of a gunshot, he sustained a minor injury to his left forearm, was treated at the hospital and released.

While at the scene, investigators learned that the male victim, along with some witnesses, were involved in an argument with a person or persons in a possible dark Ford pickup. Following an exchange of words, a shot was fired, with another shot fired as the truck drove away.

Lester does not believe this was a random incident, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time. The case remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
5
2
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grizzly wanders near Drummond
Local

Grizzly wanders near Drummond

A male grizzly bear captured last fall near Gold Creek and relocated in the vicinity of the Scapegoat Wilderness wandered back to the region i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News