UPDATED: Man wounded in shooting Tuesday night on Placer Street

A 22-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Placer Street in Butte, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

When officers, along with Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to St. James Healthcare by friends. As a result of a gunshot, he sustained a minor injury to his left forearm, was treated at the hospital and released.

While at the scene, investigators learned that the male victim, along with some witnesses, were involved in an argument with a person or persons in a possible dark Ford pickup. Following an exchange of words, a shot was fired, with another shot fired as the truck drove away.

Lester does not believe this was a random incident, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time. The case remains under investigation.

