Updated: Man pulled from Farrell Street house fire dies

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller confirmed Tuesday night that a man died at St. James Healthcare following injuries he sustained in a house fire in the 1300 block of Farrell Street that started shortly before noon Tuesday.

Firefighters brought the victim out of the house, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The man appeared to be middle-aged. Medics worked on him at the scene before loading him into the ambulance.

Neighbors said the house was unoccupied. It's a rental, and the owner, who came to the scene, said it was supposed to be empty.

At least three Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department trucks and one from the Racetrack Volunteer Fire Department responded. The house appeared to be totally engulfed, and a huge cloud of smoke rose over the neighborhood.

Flames were still shooting out of the back of the home around 12:30 p.m. and a dozen firefighters were battling the blaze. Firefighters were maneuvering a crane onto the scene to try to get more water to the blaze. Firefighters were trying to contain the fire before it reached a very large pine tree behind the house.

Miller said late Tuesday that his crew will be able to get into the residence Wednesday morning to start an investigation.

