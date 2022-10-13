Updated: Man found dead in basement as standoff ends on Aluminum Street

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed Thursday night that a male involved in a standoff with law enforcement since Wednesday afternoon is dead.

"The situation on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street has ended," Lester said in a Thursday night release. "The male subject who was armed and had barricaded himself inside a residence is deceased. The male was found dead in the basement of the residence."

Lester added that officers will remain at the scene overnight and the investigation will continue Friday morning.

Normal activity can resume in the area as there is no further public safety threat.

"I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT team and bomb squad to assist in this incident," Lester said in the release. "The incident did not end the way I had hoped, but I’m thankful all officers involved are safe."

The Lewis and Clark County SWAT team joined the Butte-Silver Bow SWAT team Thursday at the scene of a standoff that began early Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Aluminum Street.

Officers used an armored car and a small drone earlier Thursday to search the house.

A woman was evacuated from the residence late Wednesday afternoon.

Lester had asked the public to stay away from the area and said he would keep the public updated.

Steve McGrath recently moved into the house next door to the home where the standoff occurred. He was walking home from dropping his vehicle for maintenance and encountered police, who asked him to leave the area.

As McGrath observed the police officers and SWAT team from afar Wednesday he said he hoped for a peaceful resolution.

"I just hope the lead doesn't start flying," he said, noting that he had a cat at home.

Until the commotion Wednesday McGrath had enjoyed his new residence, having moved from an area in Butte with traffic and other noise.

"I love this neighborhood," he said. "It's really quiet."