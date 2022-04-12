Updated: Low pressure system brings snow, high winds to southwest Montana

It will take a while for spring to get a bounce back in Butte and southwest Montana.

Butte didn’t get the heavy snow Monday night and Tuesday that forecasters said was possible, but the two or so inches that did fall were blown about by lingering, gusty winds.

And cold, unsettled weather was expected to persist through the weekend with record or near-record lows in the single digits in southwest Montana, including Butte.

Highs in Butte were expected to stay in the 20s through Thursday with a low of 5 degrees forecast early Wednesday, 2 degrees early Thursday and 10 degrees early Friday.

The record low in Butte for April 13 is 10 degrees set in 2001 while the record for April 14 is also 10 set in 1945.

A large area of low pressure over the Northern Rockies ushered in the wintry weather, making road conditions tricky. The Montana Highway Patrol reported numerous slide-offs in Butte-Silver Bow, Jefferson and other Montana counties Tuesday and tractor-trailers were mandated to chain up while taking Interstate 90 over Homestake Pass.

The snow and wind scuttled lots of outdoor activities, too, including practice for the Butte Central softball team. They were forced into the gym Tuesday.

“We don’t do a lot — hit in the batting cages is all,” said Coach Chunky Thatcher. “We can’t hardly do a lot.”

A little more snow in Butte and Georgetown Lake and wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph were possible overnight but were expected to decrease through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The cold weather will stick around for the next five days, with the best potential for widespread winter impacts on Thursday and Saturday as a couple of mid-level lows track across the area. Winter driving conditions were expected over mountain passes those days.

Highs in Butte were expected to warm to the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, with 50s possible in other parts of western Montana.

But another widespread wet weather system will influence the entire Northern Rockies next Tuesday and produce abundant precipitation, mountain snow and valley rain, the weather service said.

