Updated: Love's pulls plug on Ramsay truck stop

After years of fending off opposition from residents and clearing procedural and regulatory hurdles, Love’s announced Monday it was dropping plans to build a truck stop complex off of Interstate 90 next to Ramsay.

Love’s said it recognized objections from Ramsay residents, believed in maintaining strong connections to local communities and was not moving forward.

“For business reasons, we will no longer pursue a travel stop in Ramsay at this time and will shift our focus to other projects that support our plans,” the Oklahoma City-based truck stop giant said in a statement.

Jim Ayres, a Ramsay resident who led opposition efforts, said he was pleased with the decision and wished Love’s luck pursing locations elsewhere.

“It sounds like the public outcry actually swayed their decision,” he told The Montana Standard.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, said the project “caused a lot of heartache and controversy” over the years and he expressed dismay that Love’s had taken it this far before pulling out.

Ramsay residents fought the project from the moment it was announced in January 2017, saying the truck stop would bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses and five square blocks.

But they had lost every battle, including on July 21 when the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board determined the truck stop was allowed under zoning laws. The 5-0 vote backed an April 29 decision by county planning staff to issue final building permits.

Residents appealed the Zoning Board ruling to state District Court in Butte and the appeal was pending when Love’s made the surprise announcement late Monday morning.

Love’s said it was “thoughtful about where we choose to locate” and said professional truck drivers identified the location next to Ramsay as “an underserved part of Montana for safe, clean, and well-maintained places to stop as they deliver essential goods.”

Love’s said it had complied with all laws and permitting procedures from the start and noted that in light of the recent Zoning Board ruling, construction was allowed to resume. Excavation work had started in May but was halted pending that ruling.

“Love’s recognizes that some Ramsay citizens and leaders took exception to bringing a Travel Stop to the area,” the company said. “A core tenet of our company’s values is that our locations maintain strong connections to all communities we serve through local job growth, career development, positive economic impacts and philanthropic support.

“We will continue these local commitments and support our valued customers and employees in communities across the United States.”

Love’s had previously said the truck stop would bring jobs and commercial activity and provide truckers and motorists with 24-hour access to products at a clean and safe place. Love’s had 410 locations at the time and now has more than 590.

The complex next to Ramsay was to include a convenience store, Arby’s restaurant, casino, tire shop and spaces for 111 semis. A lagoon system was planned to handle sewage.

Love’s representatives hosted a public meeting at the Ramsay School in January 2017 to discuss their plans. More than 80 residents attended and tempers flared as many voiced fears, safety concerns and other objections, and the fight never stopped.

Residents tried to derail the project at every stage, including the state environmental permitting process, and even tried to get the Montana Department of Revenue to deny a liquor license Love’s said it needed for the casino. They lost that round too.

County officials maintained from the start that they had to follow local laws and rules on zoning and permitting, and at one point, the Council of Commissioners rejected a request from residents to set a public hearing and consider emergency zoning regulations.

County planning officials issued final building permits for the project on April 29, saying Love’s had completed all regulatory and procedural requirements.

Residents appealed that decision to the Zoning Board, contending the truck stop was not permitted under Ramsay zoning boundaries and provisions that were added to Butte-Silver Bow’s ordinances in 1993.

Zoning Board members said they understood why Ramsay residents opposed a truck stop next to their quiet, isolated community, but said the only issue before them was whether zoning allowed the development. They concluded it did and residents appealed to District Court.

That appeal might have been the last legal avenue Ramsay residents had to derail the project. Courts in Montana generally give great deference to decisions by local zoning boards, but Ayres said residents “had a good legal case.”

“I think they (Love’s) were really concerned about their chances of winning on appeal,” he said.

Gallagher said he was told about Love’s decision Monday morning and he had “a mix of emotions of what that meant.”

“The one emotion was, why did they take it as far as they did only to pull out?” he said. “I am extremely proud of the professionalism that the B-SB Planning Department, County Attorney’s Office and the Zoning Board did in how they handled themselves in regards to permitting.

“This project caused a lot of heartache and controversy over the location of the truck stop,” he said. “B-SB had to follow the letter of the law and not let emotion dictate a decision. In the end, Love’s pulled the project.

“My only wish would have been that they would have made that decision prior to the last Zoning Board meeting when a citizen board was put in a very difficult decision that caused a lot of hard feelings.”

Ayres said there is still work to do. It includes working with county officials “to make sure we get zoning boundaries exactly where they need to be and clearly,” he said.