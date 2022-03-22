UPDATED: Jury finds Butte man guilty of rape

A jury deliberated more than two hours Tuesday night before convicting a 31-year-old Butte man accused of raping a young woman in her house on a December night in 2019.

The jury found Dillon Patrick Pierce guilty of sexual intercourse without consent, which in this case carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for May 4.

Pierce listened without emotion as the verdict was read and after hugging two supporters was cuffed and taken to jail. He had been free on bond and his attorney, Suzanne Marshall Malloy, asked that he remain free pending sentencing, but Whelan denied that. He said she could put the request in writing and he would consider it later this week.

The woman testified on the first day of the trial Monday that she was too drunk to remember much on the night of Dec. 5, 2019, but knows she awoke in her house with a man on top of her and told him to stop.

Malloy said the woman was so drunk she couldn’t recall driving home but was claiming she was raped when she was not.

“She invited Mr. Pierce to her home, she asked him to come in for a sexual encounter and he did,” Malloy told jurors. “She consented.”

The woman was in her 20s when the alleged assault took place. The Montana Standard is not naming her to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

In closing arguments Tuesday, lead prosecutor Mike Clague acknowledged the alleged victim drank a lot of alcohol — so much so, he said, there was no way she could have given consent to sex.

But she could recall waking up, he said, and her accounts of what was happening then were consistent during two interviews with police and during a rape exam at the hospital.

The only person during the trial who said it was consensual was the defense attorney, Clague said, and she “blamed the victim for everything.” Pierce did not take the stand and the defense called none of its own witnesses.

“When you drink as much alcohol as she did, you cannot consent,” Clague said in an amplified voice. “Don’t let Ms. Marshall blame this young lady for what Dillon Pierce did.”

The woman acknowledges she was drunk and said she did not immediately know it was Pierce who was on top of her when she awoke.

But prosecutors say she exchanged Facebook messages with Pierce earlier that night, told him where she lived, left her door unlocked, and DNA from semen found on items in the bedroom matched Pierce.

The state crime lab completed its DNA profile in November 2020, the match was confirmed the next month and prosecutors filed the rape charge a month later in January 2021.

Prosecutors said the woman called a friend after the alleged assault and several hours later, while at St. James Hospital for an exam, her blood-alcohol content was 0.148 percent. A person is considered drunk at 0.08 percent.

But the woman testified Monday she does recall waking up in her bed that night with someone on top of her having intercourse and telling him to stop. She said she was face down.

“He pushed my head down and said I asked for it,” she said. “My entire body froze.”

When it was over, she said she pointed him toward the bathroom and he soon left. She called two friends, among others, one of them called police and an officer came to the house to investigate. Facebook messages were preserved.

She told police she had gone to the Acoma bar around 3 p.m. that day and drank three or four Blue Moon beers. She said she then went to the Dublin and had a mixed drink and had four more mixed drinks at Maloney’s and then drove home.

She had received a waving-hand emoji from Pierce around 8:50 p.m. and replied with a message that said, “Come drink.”

He replies by inviting her to his place, she says he’s welcome to join her at Maloney’s and he responds by messaging, “Ugghhh how and what would I get for doing so there lil lady?”

They exchanged more messages and she indicated she was drunk and had to find her vehicle. She then called him but does not remember doing so and then sends messages saying she was home and the door was unlocked. He says he will be over in 20 minutes.

Two of the woman’s friends testified Monday that she called them and was extremely upset, and on Tuesday, a female police officer who went to the home that night took the stand.

Officer Michelle Knopp had a body cam operating when she arrived and 20 minutes of footage was shown to jurors. It began with the alleged victim answering the door crying and upset.

Audio of what she was saying was unclear at times and Knopp said she was clearly intoxicated, but also showed signs consistent with trauma. They included the woman curling up and clutching a large pillow to her chest.

But she is heard telling the officer she woke up with someone on top of her and when she told him to stop, “He said I asked for it,” and pushed her face down.

Malloy, the defense attorney, said in opening arguments and through questioning that the woman was extremely intoxicated and actually drank at a bar before hitting the other three that afternoon and night.

A nurse who did a rape exam said she took swabs of secretions found on the alleged victim’s pelvic area, but the woman would not consent to a vaginal exam, saying she was tired and wanted her gynecologist to do that.

Malloy said the woman could not recall a lot of things that night, including leaving the last bar, calling Pierce, driving home or getting into bed. She couldn’t even remember seeing Pierce at the house or recognizing his face, Malloy said.

“But the one thing she wants you to believe is that he said, ‘You asked for it,’” Malloy told jurors. “The only thing she wants you to believe is she said no.”

Malloy said in the Facebook messages, the woman invited Pierce over, gave him her address and said the door was unlocked.

“Consent has to be viewed in light of everything,” she said in closing arguments.

She also suggested throughout the trial that the officer who responded that night and a detective who investigated the case failed to ask many obvious questions or do follow-up interviews with bartenders and others.

One of the alleged victim’s friends texted Dillon later that night and asked if he had gone to her house. He texted back that she had invited him to “go drinking” but said he did not go to her house.

