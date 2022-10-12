Updated: Junk vehicles burn at salvage yard fire

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, along with volunteer firefighters, were called out to a fire at I-90 Auto, Salvage & Towing, 317 Munich in Williamsburg.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne, work may have been being done inside the salvage yard prior to the fire. Multiple vehicles were involved in the fire, which carried a large column of black smoke through Butte’s west side.

Firefighters also faced an initial challenge getting water on the fire because of a scarcity of hydrants in the neighborhood.

Osborne said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and an investigation is ongoing.

Property owners were not yet at the scene to give statements regarding the fire. County firefighters were on hand, as well as members of the Boulevard and Racetrack Volunteer Fire Departments. There were no injuries.

Several tires and a junk vehicle were destroyed in a previous fire at the salvage yard on Feb. 24.