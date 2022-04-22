Updated: Judge sentences Lloyd Barrus to life in prison without parole

TOWNSEND — A judge on Friday sentenced 66-year-old Lloyd Barrus to life without parole in the Montana State Prison for his role in the 2017 shooting death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

District Judge Kathy Seeley also gave Barrus two additional life sentences for a high-speed chase he and his son, Marshall Barrus, had with police that ended in a shootout 100 miles away in Missoula County. Marshall Barrus was mortally wounded in the shootout.

The three life sentences will run concurrently.

Several people, including Moore’s wife, Jodi, gave statements inside a packed courtroom in the Broadwater County Courthouse before Seeley imposed the sentence. Jodi Moore said her husband was executed at close range.

“Execute. That’s what he did. Let’s call it that,” she said.

“Please do not allow this man the opportunity or possibility to ever do this again to another family. He has proven by his past behavior that he will do this again and again.”

Seeley said it was, indeed, an execution.

“I don’t know that there was a plan per se, but these two men with their extremist anti-government beliefs were both out of control, and they both made bad choices over and over that evening,’’ Seeley said. “I do not believe if he is out in the streets that the public will be safe.”

Barrus showed little emotion during the hearing but did speak briefly.

“I am truly sorry for the loss, uh, the Moore family’s loss,” he said, flanked by defense attorneys Craig Shannon and Greg Jackson. “My son — I don’t see how anybody could be more upset than I am for what happened here.”

Prosecutors say Lloyd and Marshall Barrus held anti-law enforcement views and were on a “suicide mission” on May 16, 2017 when they provoked Deputy Moore shortly after 2 a.m. by passing him on U.S. 287 south of Townsend driving 100 mph. They were in a Chevy Suburban Lloyd Barrus was driving.

They say Moore was struck in the face by a bullet through his windshield, his car stopped in the grass just south of Three Forks, and he was alive until the Suburban returned four minutes later and additional gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle ended his life. They say Lloyd Barrus was driving and Marshall Barrus fired the mortal rounds.

Butte-Silver Bow police spotted the Suburban moving westbound on I-90 about an hour later and started a 90-mile chase, ending in a shootout in Missoula County. Bullets fired from the Suburban knocked two Butte patrol cars from the pursuit, but by then troopers and police from several counties were involved.

The Suburban came to a stop just inside Missoula County, its tires shredded by stop-sticks, and a firefight broke out. Marshall was hit and later died while Barrus escaped injury and was arrested.

In September, a jury in Butte found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in Moore’s death, and of two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the high-speed chase and shootout.

Defense attorneys for Barrus argued Friday, as they have the past five years, that Barrus suffered from mental illness and severe delusional disorders. They wanted him to be sentenced to Montana State Hospital.

“Who was driving that car? His delusional disorder was,” Shannon told the judge.

But Seeley had already decided he was going to Montana State Prison so the only question was for how long.

Seeley ruled last month that even though Barrus was paranoid in the days leading up to Moore’s death, he understood the criminality and wrongfulness of his actions. Her ruling meant that Barrus would be sent to state prison as prosecutors requested.

Moore’s brother, Nebraska Moore, told the judge Friday that Barrus should never have been free to commit the crimes he did that night.

In March 2000, Lloyd Barrus, another son and a woman were arrested after a high-speed chase and armed standoff with police in Death Valley, California, that lasted more than 18 hours. They eventually exchanged gunfire with police and reportedly damaged a California Highway Patrol helicopter and forced it to land. Barrus was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was ultimately released.

“The state of California, in its infinite wisdom, released the convicted individual from confinement to do what he said he was born to do — to attack and ultimately kill law enforcement officers,” Nebraska Moore said.

That Barrus was not going to be executed by the state of Montana was an “unwarranted mercy,” he said.

“The next time I make popcorn, I will regret that I am not eating it at his execution,” he said. “The next time I have a beer, I will take great satisfaction in knowing that while there is alcohol in prison, it’s usually fermented in a trash bag in somebody’s toilet.”

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty but dropped that because Barrus has had extensive mental health issues that could have been a significant mitigating circumstance for imposing death.

At one point after charges were filed, Seeley ordered that Barrus be given antipsychotic medications via injection to render him competent to stand trial and aid his defense, since he refused to take the drugs orally. He was ultimately cleared to stand trial.

Guzynski said after Friday’s hearing that the under the circumstances, the sentence was the most severe allowed by law and he was pleased the judge imposed it.

“It honors Deputy Moore, his family and all the law enforcement officers that were involved,” he said.

Moore was 42 when he was killed. He left behind Jodi and their three children. Two of their sons, now 18, were also in the courtroom Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.