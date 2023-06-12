Second Annual Paddle/Run/Bike Race on Saturday

The 2nd annual Paddle (kayak or canoe)/Run/Bike Race will start and end at Arrowstone Park south of Deer Lodge on Saturday. Registration is at 8 a.m.; $15 entry fee. People can enter as individuals or teams of three. Race begins at 9 a.m. Awards will be given to the top three racers and teams at 11 a.m.

Competitors must provide their own kayak or canoe and bicycle. The race will include a 2-mile paddle on the Clark Fork River, 2-mile run to Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, and 6-mile bicycle race ending at Arrowstone Park.

The goal of the PRB is to promote the Powell County parks and trails with proceeds going toward improvements of parks and trails throughout the county.

Info and early registration: www.facebook.com/powcouparkboard; 406-846-9795

33rd Annual Territorial Days

Deer Lodge will host its 33rd Annual Territorial Days celebration Saturday with activities for the whole family.

It begins with breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge parking lot sponsored by the Deer Lodge Track & Field and Football Field Complex.

Classic Car registration will be 9 - 11:30 a.m. at the Old Montana Prison Yard

At noon the Parade will proceed down Main Street. Everyone is invited to join the fun by entering their floats and other entries. Contact Katie Neubauer 406-560-4645 to sign up.

After the parade will be the Classic Car Show-N-Shine, Brewfest, street vendors, Jaywalkers Jamboree, and live music.

The Cornhole Tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street. .

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 406-846-2094 or 406-846-4660