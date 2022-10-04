Updated: Gianforte says Butte a state leader in fighting fentanyl

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday that Butte was “leading the state” in local efforts to combat the fentanyl scourge that’s claiming lives across Montana.

“I think fentanyl and drug addiction is the largest issue facing communities across the state — the disintegration of the family, the property crimes, violent crimes, just the tragic loss of life,” Gianforte said. “You are leading the state in community-based efforts.”

The Republican governor spoke to more than a dozen people who are part of a “community action team” working to fight the fentanyl epidemic locally. They met at the Emergency Operations Center in Butte Tuesday morning.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, established the group last month after talking with Father Patrick Beretta, parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches. The team includes law enforcement, local health officials, school administrators, medical professionals and others.

Besides discussions with Gianforte on Tuesday, the group learned that the Town Pump Charitable Foundation was committing $100,000 to a “shock” media campaign on the dangers of fentanyl that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Bill McGladdery, director of the foundation, said it’s still being formulated but will include messages on several social media apps and sites, including Device ID, YouTube, Spotify Audio Advertising, Snapchat and Hulu. Those will be aimed at people aged 10 to 30, he said.

“Fentanyl overdoses have taken their toll on the Butte community,” McGladdery said. “We have had young people die because of one poor choice. With fentanyl, there is often no time for intervention.”

The campaign will also include a website “as a landing page” with information and links as well as a Facebook page, the latter because it also has a lot of adult users.

“We need to reach grandparents, we need to reach parents, we need to reach aunts and uncles, so we want the tool to be able to do that,” McGladdery said.

Gallagher said at least five young people have died from fentanyl in Butte-Silver Bow County this calendar year.

Gianforte said law enforcement in Montana was working hard to confiscate fentanyl, a statement backed up by Sgt. Dave Oliverson with the Butte Division of the Montana Highway Patrol.

“Our job is to intercept that stuff before it gets to our kids,” Oliverson said.

Gianforte said the last biennial state budget included $25 million in a new Heart Fund for community-based programs on addiction recovery and mental health. The grants are targeted primarily to nonprofit organizations and churches, he said, and the $25 million was the largest, single new expenditure in the budget.

But Gianforte said he attended the meeting mostly to listen and to see if the state can help Butte in its local efforts to combat fentanyl.

Beretta said as governor, Gianforte was able to get a “respected voice” and message out on the issue. He also urged the governor to keep the effort from being politicized.

“Politicization of any effort just fragments the movement and takes the energy out of the room and makes our lives — those of us who are trying to make a difference — so much more difficult,” Beretta told him.

“They have to put all their energy where it doesn’t belong and I think you have the ability to keep it well above so we are very united in this battle.”

Gianforte agreed with that sentiment but later, in responding to a question and comment from Gallagher, he ventured briefly into a subject that is a highly contentious political issue today — the southern border.

Gallagher said there used to be a big presence of FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Butte and given the fentanyl crisis and the intersection of Interstates 15 and 90 in Butte, he asked if Gianforte could advocate for more federal resources here.

Gianforte said he’s done that and more than a year ago, he and a majority of governors asked for a meeting with “the current administration,” meaning that of Democrat President Joe Biden, about securing the southern border, and “we still haven’t gotten a return phone call.”

He said most precursors used to make fentanyl are produced in China, shipped to Mexico, and the cartels there manufacture them into pills and ship them across the border.

He mentioned previously in the meeting that fentanyl was “just flooding across our southern border” and in response to Gallagher, said, “Securing the border would help.”

“We need to look at all the ways we have available to cut off the flow of these drugs into our communities,” he said.

But that was the extent of discussions with any political bents. Most of the meeting was focused on Butte’s efforts regarding fentanyl and Gianforte said Butte was to be commended for it.

“I applaud you for coming together as a community,” he said. “Awareness is a big important part.”

Gallagher and others, in turn, thanked Gianforte for coming and being part of the discussion.