Updated: Gallagher, Everett hail passage of marijuana taxes; other SW Montana measures decided

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official praised voters on Wednesday for supporting local taxes on marijuana sales and a property tax levy that will steer money to the 15-90 Search and Rescue team.

Measures to tax recreational and medical marijuana sales at 3% and the one-mill levy proposal passed by wide margins in Tuesday’s primary election. Voters in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and Powell County also supported local marijuana taxes.

But in Granite County, voters approved a prohibition on legalized recreational sales Tuesday even though a majority backed them in 2020. There is one dispensary in the county of 3,300 people that sells recreational cannabis.

There were two area legislative primaries in play Tuesday and the primary either decided or affected a number of local races and ballot measures in southwest Montana counties.

The marijuana taxes might generate about $200,000 a year in Butte-Silver Bow based on estimates Missoula County made for its marijuana taxes. That’s not huge revenue for a county with a $142 million budget but Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says it will help offset societal costs that come with legalized pot.

“I will work with our B-SB commissioners to use the funds raised by this tax to address the needs of our community based around addiction, mental health and homelessness,” Gallagher said Wednesday morning.

Bill Everett, chief executive in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, backed 3% taxes on both recreational and medical marijuana sales and voters in that county passed them both, according to unofficial returns.

“With the increase in marijuana sales, we will likely see an increase in the need for awareness, regulation and possibly demands on our public health department,” Everett said Tuesday night. “This new tax will hopefully offset any of these issues if they arise.”

In the only local race with primary implications in Butte-Silver Bow, incumbent Commissioner Bill Andersen got the most votes in a five-person field for the District 10 seat he has held for 12 years.

Of 286 votes cast, Andersen had 32% of them to 26% for Brian McGregor. Maisie Sulser had 19%, Brody Shields 13% and Trenin Bayless 9%. Only Andersen and McGregor advance to the November election.

In Council District 11, Tommy Walker finished with two votes more than Nate Watson — 225 to 223 — but both candidates advance to November with a clean slate. Cindi Shaw has held the seat since 2007 but is not seeking a fifth four-year term.

Incumbent Commissioners Michele Shea, Josh O’Neill, Eric Mankins and Shawn Fredrickson were not challenged in re-election bids this year and the other six council seats won’t be on the ballot again until 2024.

There is only one county-wide office on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow this year, for Justice of the Peace, and incumbent Ben Pezdark was not challenged.

Of 8,772 votes cast, the measure to impose a 3% local tax on recreational marijuana sales in Butte-Silver Bow had 78% yes votes to 22% against. Voters favored the tax on medical sales by a 59% to 41% margin.

A one-mill levy that will raise about $75,000 annually for the 15-90 Search and Rescue was supported by 75% of 8,820 voters who cast ballots.

Of about 2,670 votes cast, 77% of voters in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County favored a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales. The tax on medical sales got 55% yes votes to 45% no votes.

In a close three-way contest for District 4 commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Tom Gallagher received 35% of the vote, Paul Smith 33% and Melissa Riley 31%. If the results hold, Gallagher and Smith will face off in November.

In Powell County, 82% of voters favored a single measure to tax all marijuana sales. Ralph Mannix Jr. won a GOP primary for Powell County commissioner in District 2 by getting 60% of the vote to 40% for Justin Williams.

In Granite County, 55% of voters supported legalized recreational marijuana sales in 2020. But citizens gathered enough signatures to get a prohibition on Tuesday’s primary ballot and of 1,355 votes cast, it was approved 53% to 47%.

Two GOP legislative primaries in southwest Montana were decided Tuesday and because no Democrats filed for those seats, Republican Reps. Marta Bertoglio of Clancy and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge will likely win re-election in November. Only write-in candidates can get in now and they face obstacles that make it very difficult to win.

In House District 75, which covers most of Jefferson County, Bertoglio got 73% of the vote to 27% for Timothy McKendrick of Boulder. In House District 78, Frazer got 57% in defeating GOP challenger Steven Grant of Deer Lodge.

In Jefferson County, a measure to increase property taxes by $292,000 to establish and fund a nonprofit animal shelter was defeated 56% to 44%. But 67% of voters favored continued funding for weed control and a measure raising taxes by $92,500 a year to fund expanded library hours and programs narrowly passed with 52% in favor.

In a four-person race for District 1 commissioner in Jefferson County, Dan Hagerty got 45% of the vote, Mary Jancaro Hensleigh got 27% and both will advance to November. Jim Buterbaugh got 21% and Jon Stone Goff received 7% and neither moves on.

In Granite County, Blaine Cooper Bradshaw won 78% percent of the vote to defeat Lawrence Henke in the Republican primary for county attorney. No Democrat filed.

Scott Adler captured 57% of the vote to win a GOP primary over John Kendall for Granite County commissioner in District 2.

In Beaverhead County, Robert “Mike” Miller received 56% of the vote to win a GOP primary for county school superintendent over Michelle Nelon. No Democrat filed.

In a non-partisan contest for Madison County commissioner in District 3, Brian Conklin got 37%, Bill Todd got 31% and Kristy Wright Ranson received 28%. Conklin and Todd advance to November.

In a nonpartisan contest for Justice of the Peace in Madison County, Jordan Allhands and Marc Glines got 53% and 34% of the vote, respectively, and will be on the November ballot. Wes Collette received 13%.

