Updated: Fire guts iconic M&M bar in Uptown Butte

Fire destroyed the iconic M&M Cigar Store in Uptown Butte early Friday morning, taking out the roof and leaving the rest of the building charred and gutted. Nobody was injured but the building was a complete loss.

Firefighters were called to the bar and grill at 9 North Main St. around 3 a.m. and there were 12-foot flames coming from the roof. It took two hours to get the fire under control and two hours after that, crews were still on the scene.

“There was smoke in every orifice of the building,” said Jim Merrifield, a battalion chief with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department. “The fire was on the roof and spread throughout the building through the duct work.”

About 30 firefighters responded and at 6:30 a.m., two were on a ladder truck moving about in a bucket examining the damage. The upper-store windows were blown out and fallen bricks were piled about the sidewalk.

“It’s a total loss. No question,” Merrifield said. He said he did not know how the fire got started but firefighters would likely remain on the scene for several more hours.

Owners of the building next door, OMG! Mongolian Grill on Main Street, received a phone call at 4 a.m. but nobody was on the line.