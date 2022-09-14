 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated: Driver OK after crash on I-15/90 near Rocker

Crash near Rocker

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper and an EMS technician are pictured here at the scene where an SUV pulling a camper trailer headed westbound rolled on Interstate 15-90 close to the Rocker exit shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Trooper Michael O'Connor said a woman driver was the lone occupant and she apparently did not have the trailer hooked securely and it began to sway and then rolled. She was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured, he said.
