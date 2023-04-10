A homicide trial set to begin Monday in one of the most high-profile cases in Butte in years has been called off because defense attorney David Maldonado broke his leg and suffered other serious leg injuries Friday.

District Judge Robert Whelan issued an emergency order Friday afternoon postponing the April 10 trial of 34-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger indefinitely.

Court officials had summoned 120 potential jurors and up to 100 were expected to be at the Civic Center at 9 a.m. Monday for questioning and possible service on a 12-member jury. They were to be told Monday what the case was about and the trial was expected to last eight days or longer.

Tom Powers, clerk of the District Court in Butte-Silver Bow County, said his office had to act expeditiously Friday afternoon to notify residents that the trial had been postponed and they did not need to show on Monday. All got the word, he said.

Powers has served in the office for 35 years, the last seven as clerk, and says it’s the first time he can recall that a jury trial was called off at the 11th hour due to an injured attorney. He’s seen several scrapped due to late settlements or last-second plea deals.

Prosecutors say Jaeger and bondsman Jay Steven Hubber barged into a house during a bounty hunt on Dec. 19, 2021 and in the ensuing chaos, Jaeger shot and killed an innocent homeowner. Jaeger and Hubber, 34, are both charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary.

Maldonado says Jaeger acted with justifiable force and shot 42-year-old William Harris to protect himself and the bondsman in a house where “known fugitives, renegades and outlaws” hung out.

Hubber also says he is innocent but he and Jaeger are being tried separately. Jaeger’s trial was to begin Monday and Hubber’s trial is set for May 1.

Maldonado told The Montana Standard on Monday that he slipped on some ice off of West Park Street around noon Friday and was taken to St. James Healthcare.

Doctors told him he had broken his leg, dislocated his ankle and had torn ligaments in his leg and would need surgery sometime soon. The surgery is still pending, he said.

“I am pretty destroyed,” Maldonado said, meaning physically and mentally because he had spent months preparing for the trial and was ready to go.

He says he was prepared to present evidence that hasn’t been public and believes Jaeger will be exonerated. Prosecutors were prepared to present their case, too.

Numerous witnesses for the defense and prosecution had been subpoenaed to show up for the trial this week. It was up to the attorneys and their staff to contact the witnesses about the postponement.

Those who received juror summons in the mail were told to call a phone number in Powers’ office to get instructions and check in. The voice-mail message was changed early Friday afternoon to say the trial was off.

Staff in Powers’ office called those who didn’t check in after the new message and told them about the postponement.

“We didn’t want people to show up at the Civic Center unnecessarily,” Powers said.

He said the response rate from potential jurors in Butte-Silver Bow is much better than it is in some counties in Montana.

“I find our jurors pretty conscientious,” he said.

Whelan requested such a large jury pool because the trial was expected to take eight days, probably too long for many potential jurors to accommodate.

Powers has not yet summoned potential jurors for Hubber’s trial but as of Monday morning, it was still set for May 1.