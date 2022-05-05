Updated: Dé jà vu all over again — Council rejects same demolition plan again

Backers of a plan that includes demolition of two buildings on East Park Street that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store took another run at commissioners who voted it down a week ago.

But it was the same exact proposal and the same exact vote. The same eight commissioners who rejected it last week did so again Wednesday night, only this time, the 8-4 vote sticks.

Procedurally, because last week’s vote was taken during a “committee of the whole” meeting, it wasn’t official until action was taken during a “regular meeting” such as the one held Wednesday. That also made it eligible for new motions.

Commissioner Jim Fisher, who was on the losing end last week, asked that the proposal be reconsidered. He urged others on the council to back the plan, and Bill McGladdery, president of the board that oversees Mission, also asked for support.

Under a proposed pact, the county says it would pay the Mission about $38,500 for the parcels at 123-125 E. Park St. and then demolish the buildings along with an adjacent, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. it has been aiming to tear down since 2019. All three are unsafe, county officials say.

The council’s decision a week ago meant at least a temporary reprieve for the now-vacant thrift buildings, but it left the Mission with ownership and liability for structures it has vacated and a county official has formally tagged as dangerous.

McGladdery told commissioners Wednesday night that the Mission’s ownership and liability for the buildings were starting to affect donations that allow the Mission to provide shelter and food for the homeless in Butte.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, reiterated previous statements, saying the plan was the best move for the Mission, the county and taxpayers, and his administration was only carrying out ordinances about dangerous buildings that commissioners had enacted.

But at least a dozen people, including preservationists at heart or by profession, have urged commissioners for several weeks to save the thrift buildings. Among other things, they say old Uptown buildings are part of Butte’s history and fabric and too many have been torn down in recent years.

Several commissioners have opposed the demolition part of the plan and none wavered from their votes last week. A few have suggested the county pay the Mission for the parcels and then figure out an alternative to demolition.

“Those of us on the prevailing side of the vote last week — I think the biggest issue we had was simply with demolition,” said Commissioner Michele Shea. “I don’t have a problem with the sale of the building, I have a problem with the demolition being tied to it.”

Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson noted that the city had taken on a privately owned vacant building at 135 E. Park so it could be torn down.

“I do worry that this is going to set some sort of precedent where the county is buying buildings to tear them down,” he said. “It feels like that.”

The eight commissioners voting against the proposal again were Shea, Fredrickson, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Eric Mankins, Bill Andersen, Cindi Shaw and Dan Callahan. Those supporting it again were Fisher, Justin Fortune, John Sorich and Hattie Thatcher.

Riordan did suggest a possible next move.

“Really, when you look at it, we haven’t sat down — four or five of us (commissioners) could sit down the executive branch and see if we can hammer this thing out and get it done,” he said.

“This game keeps going on and I’d like to see it finished and I’ll tell you what — my vote isn’t going to be to demo these buildings so I think that we need to get creative and come up with something.”

When a county officially formally tagged the thrift buildings as dangerous last week, it started a 60-day time frame that owners — be it the Mission, county or anyone else — have to present and at least start an abatement plan. But the deadline can be extended.

Gallagher said he does not want the county assuming ownership if it can’t tear down the buildings because they are unsafe, it would cost too much taxpayer money to make them safe and the county would be liable if they collapsed or someone got hurt.

“It is my position that we let the Rescue Mission decide on what they would like to do moving forward,” he told The Montana Standard on Thursday.

But, he said, “I have no problem meeting with commissioners to discuss.”

McGladdery told commissioners Wednesday night that the numbers of homeless are increasing in Montana and in Butte.

“We have people literally sleeping in chairs at night because we don’t have space for them,” he said. “And as we have tried to raise funds to expand our facilities on East Platinum, people (donors) are now starting to question, ‘What is the financial liability you’ve got with those thrift store buildings and what is happening?’” he said.

At least one person has offered to buy the buildings for $55,000, but the Mission says it has received no written offer and county officials say it will take hundreds of thousands of dollars to abate the properties. But they say they must be abated soon.

The Mission could sell the buildings but says as a nonprofit, it can’t afford to make repairs or pay for demolition itself. McGladdery suggested commissioners just vote for the proposal so the Mission could focus on its main mission — serving the homeless.

McGladdery said commissioners have heard from preservationists a lot in recent weeks but there are other constituents in the community, including the homeless.

“I have thought about, do we just get the vans filled up today at the Rescue Mission and bring those constituents up here so you can see who your decisions are impacting?” he said.

Brayton Erickson, an executive director of the Mission, said Thursday that board members will continue to discuss possible next steps.

“We would welcome offers from the community on how to solve this problem,” he said.

