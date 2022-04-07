Updated: Council puts proposed demolition in Uptown Butte on hold

A plan that would have led to demolition of two Uptown buildings that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store is on hold.

For how long or what’s next isn’t clear.

After more than an hour of debate that got heated and personal at times Wednesday night, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners delayed action on a proposed pact between the county and the Mission that included tearing down buildings at 123-125 East Park St.

A county building official had cited an engineering analysis saying the buildings were unsafe and invoked a “public safety exclusion” that kept the matter from being reviewed or delayed by the Historic Preservation Commission.

But the council could and did weigh in, and like so many previous times in demolition vs. preservation arguments, the debate was at times intense.

Several commissioners said the move proposed by county officials seemed rushed and they wanted more information on the engineering analysis and other issues before any demolition takes place.

“We literally have one job here and it’s not to be a P.E. (professional engineer), it’s to make a damn decision, and at this point I do not think I can make an informed decision,” said Commissioner Michele Shea. “I think this process has gone too fast.”

Commissioner Bill Andersen wanted to kill the demolition plan outright.

“I’m afraid when we keep throwing the wrecking ball at these buildings and our history, we’re getting rid of something that cannot be replaced,” he said.

Mission officials said they believed the engineers who deemed the buildings unsafe and regardless of council action, they plan to vacate and close the thrift store on Saturday for good, at least in that location.

County officials, including Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, said demolition was warranted and made the most sense for taxpayers. Some commissioners agreed.

But the council voted 6-5 to postpone any action on a proposed agreement between the county and the Mission that included demolition.

Commissioners who voted to put the issue on hold were Shea, Shawn Fredrickson, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Dan Callahan and Bill Andersen. Voting against a hold were Jim Fisher, Justin Fortune, Hattie Thatcher, Eric Mankins and John Sorich. Cindi Shaw was absent.

Gallagher said three engineering firms had weighed in and county officials took cost and safety considerations into account before deciding that demolition made sense. And he reiterated Thursday morning the buildings are still unsafe.

The overall plan also includes demolition of a vacant, crumbling building at 135 E. Park St. Commissioners authorized that but demo work was halted after it started in February 2021 because of a potential shared wall.

After more analysis, officials said it would have cost $150,000 just to stabilize a shared wall between the now county-owned building at 135 E. Park Street and the thrift store so demolition of the vacant structure could proceed.

But a structural engineer also inspected the thrift store buildings and determined they, too, were unstable and unsafe and needed repairs would cost well over $200,000. It was at risk of collapse in its current state, the engineer said.

Under the proposed plan, the county would pay the Mission $38,572 for the thrift store property and up to $12,000 in relocation expenses, then tear down all three buildings.

Andersen and Commissioner Dan Callahan noted that despite its unsafe designation, the thrift store was still open on Wednesday. At the very least, Callahan said, commissioners should be able to question the engineers about their report.

Bill McGladdery, president of the board that oversees the Mission, said board members had reviewed the engineering analysis and were vacating the building.

“If this commission was to vote and say we’re going to put $150,000 (in county money) into building a wall, we don’t have the funding necessary to restore our building and make it safe,” McGladdery said.

“So we’re going to end up sitting there like many other landlords in Butte with a building that continues to deteriorate unless this council wants to find funding to help finance that.”

At the beginning of the meeting, several citizens spoke in favor of saving the buildings and suggested they or others could invest the money needed to do it. Some, including Silver Dollar Saloon owner Brian McGregor, have opposed previous demolitions.

“These things seem to follow a similar trajectory where a lot of work is done behind the scenes and then at some point, there’s a public announcement made where it seems like the conclusion or decisions have already been made,” he said.

“A lot of people do not know the details and the background of some of these cases, and the newspaper has been no help in this (but) a lot of people do know, including me,” he said.

But Commissioner Jim Fisher said nobody had shown interest in the buildings until now and nobody at Wednesday night’s meeting who wanted to save them was a professional engineer.

“As long as I’ve been on this commission, nobody seems to want to buy them buildings until they’re ready to go,” Fisher said. “You probably could have gotten a buy-sell agreement a year or eight months ago or six months ago or whatever. But now all of a sudden, when it’s time to tear them down, everybody wants to buy them.”

Gallagher said the engineering investigations and reports were not done with any preconceived conclusions and nobody was out to demolish these or other buildings when it wasn’t warranted.

“There’s no hidden agenda,” he said. “There’s no plan on what’s going to happen on that property (after demolition.) But one thing I can say about that property — it will be highly marketable and one way we can pay back the taxpayers is by selling that property so we can recover some of that money.”

Without the pact or demolition, Gallagher said, the thrift store buildings remain under Mission ownership in an unsafe condition and they are liable if something happens.

Gallagher said Thursday morning that he and other county officials would have an internal discussion on how to proceed.

“We’re kind of in a wait-and-see game here but 135 (E. Park) has to come down no matter what,” he said.

