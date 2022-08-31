Updated: 'Coming 'full circle' - Butte celebrates $10 million facelift at Stodden Park

On the same June day in 2019 that $5.5 million in upgrades and enhancements were dedicated at Stodden Park in Butte, the donors who made it possible pledged another $4.5 million in park improvements.

On Wednesday, folks with the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources joined Butte-Silver Bow officials and others to celebrate completion of that second phase and the overall $10 million project.

The two-phased facelift was on top of two huge additions to Stodden and Butte that were completed in the same six-year frame: an $8.7 million water park and a carousel, the latter more than 20 years in the making.

“This truly is the greatest park in Montana,” Bob Lazzari, Butte-Silver Bow’s parks director, told about 60 people gathered behind the new clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course on a gorgeous, late Wednesday morning.

Mike Halligan, executive director of the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, said the biggest benefit as a donor was seeing kids and families enjoying all aspects of Stodden.

“With all of the polarization in the world, with all of the things that are happening to tear us apart, this is a place that actually anybody can come and enjoy themselves in a comfortable environment doing the types of things that they want to do,” he said.

Phase II alone included the new and expanded clubhouse, a new irrigation system and other major upgrades to the links, completion of a paved walking and biking trail, and enhancements to the Vietnam and Korean War memorials.

The new clubhouse has two high-tech simulators that allow golfers to swing year-round and it will soon feature a restaurant called the Back 9 Sports Bar & Grille that, like the clubhouse, will be open year round.

The first $5.5 million in upgrades included a plaza area, picnic pavilion, a new entrance arch, a second vehicle entrance, new sports courts, more parking and an elaborate “destination playground” that cost more than $1 million by itself.

The overall project spanned six years and three Butte-Silver Bow chief executives — Matt Vincent, Dave Palmer and now J.P. Gallagher. It was Vincent who told Gallagher, then parks director, that the Washington Foundation and MR wanted to contribute to Stodden so he should talk to them.

"It's kind of come full circle from when we started," Gallagher said.

He thanked the donors, contractors and also Butte residents Wednesday. It was voters who approved a $7.2 million bond issue in 2016 that paid for most of Ridge Waters waterpark — a tab they’re still paying down via property taxes.

“That alone showed Butte was worthy of investing into,” Gallagher said. “The citizens were investing in themselves, so that was the start of it all.”

The Washington Foundation announced an initial $2.5 million to Stodden in September 2016, later doubled that and then added another $4.5 million. And though the foundation and MR had some ideas on what they’d like to see, Gallagher said, “it was a blank slate on what we could create.”

Lazzari ticked off a list of upgrades and Gallagher said the entire park now has amenities and activities for kids, parents, grandparents and everyone else.

“We have a destination playground, we have a destination park,” Gallagher said. “We’ve got a great facility that people are jealous about all over the state of Montana.”

Numerous others had a hand in the overall project, including major design and engineering work by Water & Environmental Technologies in Butte, Billings-based Langlas and Associates as the general contractor, and numerous county employees from many departments, including Mark Fisher, who manages both Ridge Waters and Highland View.

Halligan, holding up spreadsheets crammed with numbers, gave a shout-out to county Budget Director Danette Gleason and Assistant Director Karen Hassler for continuously sending them to the foundation.

“They have sent me reports of every dollar that has been spent on every little tiny project for five years,” he said. “These are the kinds of details that they made sure we understood were happening.”