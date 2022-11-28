Updated: Butte woman pleads not guilty to negligent arson in Oct. 18 Harrington's fire

Prosecutors have charged a Butte woman with negligent arson for allegedly starting a fire outside of Harrington’s Floor and Window Coverings last month that quickly spread to the business.

They say in charging documents that the Oct. 18 fire caused $150,000 in damage but Harrington’s says its insurance company declared the building a total loss and it was worth far more than $150,000.

A firefighter was injured in the fire and required emergency care but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, pleaded not guilty to the negligent arson charge last week and District Judge Robert Whelan set the next hearing for Dec. 21. The felony carries a possible 10-year prison term and $50,000 fine when the fire places someone in danger of death or serious injury, including firefighters responding to the scene.

Jessen was still in jail Monday with bail set at $250,000.

The firefighter had climbed into the attic and was standing on the rafters when he fell through the ceiling of the business at 1432 Harrison Ave., prosecutors say. He was taken to St. James Healthcare and suffered bruised ribs.

According to charging documents, the fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. Responding officers saw shrubs on the south side of the building on fire and the fire appeared to extend to the business.

Police investigated for several days and when reviewing video from the nearby Town Pump, an officer saw a woman he knew to be Jessen loitering outside of Harrington’s prior to the fire. She walked toward the convenience store as the fire appeared to ignite.

Firefighters ultimately determined the fire began in a patch of bushes outside of the business and spread to the roof but they could not determine the source.

Police brought Jessen in for questioning and she said she knew it was about the fire. She said she was scavenging for things outside of the business and lit a napkin on the ground so she could see.

“She claimed she stepped away from the napkin briefly and when she next noticed, the napkin had caught a nearby tree on fire,” the charging document states. “She stated the fire was small initially and she attempted to put it out with a can of beer but the fire continued to spread to the building.”

She said she got scared and fled the area, did not have a cell phone to call for help “and made no attempt to report the fire to any nearby business or individual,” prosecutors said.