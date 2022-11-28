Updated: Butte woman gets 45 years in custody of health officials for fatal stabbing

A judge sentenced a 25-year-old woman to 45 years in custody of state health officials Monday for fatally stabbing a man in a Butte apartment in early 2020.

Susan Marie Criss had pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in May for killing 49-year-old Mark William Woodger. He was the father of a baby boy Criss had given birth to just five days before the stabbing on Jan. 20, 2020.

She faced up to life in prison, but prosecutors acknowledged that mental health issues contributed to the crime and state health facilities were more appropriate than prison.

District Judge Kurt Krueger agreed and imposed the 45-year term with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, or DPHHS. Prosecutor Kelli Fivey had recommended 50 years with the agency and Public Defender Jamie Upham argued for 40 years.

During an hour-long sentencing hearing Monday, clinical psychologist Loretta Bolyard said she believed Criss suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder before and during the stabbing made worse by prescribed anti-depressants.

Criss was also severely manic and psychotic and her mental state made her unable to control her actions that night, Bolyard said. She believed Woodger was going to hurt her and the baby, among other transgressions.

“She was very sick, very ill,” Bolyard said.

The DPHHS oversees the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and also a mental health facility in Galen for people who have been criminally committed to the department.

Criss made a brief statement before Krueger imposed the sentence, saying she was sorry for what happened that night. Her mother also testified, saying her daughter suffered from mental illness but was a good person.

“Please help her become the good, stable, loving person I know she can be,” the mother said, fighting back tears.

It will be several years before Criss is eligible for parole and the Montana Department of Corrections would determine supervision requirements if she is released before the 45-year term is up.

Criss told police that Woodger was looking “really black and weird,” was trying to hurt her baby and then stabbed her in the arm. She said she grabbed the knife, stabbed him and he began to run around the house with the knife stuck in his neck. Her mother was also in the house at the time.

Police and paramedics arrived and Woodger was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m.

Criss had given birth to a boy five days prior. Criss’ mother told police her daughter had just had a baby and “had a difficult labor and was having trouble,” prosecutors said.

The mother said she was staying with her daughter to help out and took the baby during the night because he was crying. She said she changed his diaper, laid him on the bed with her and the baby fell right to sleep. Then she heard thumping in the house.

When police arrived, they found Criss unclothed and seated next to Woodger’s head. She said her baby was in the other room and she tended to him as an officer tried to get Woodger breathing on his own.

Bolyard said Criss had been hospitalized in mid-January for pregnancy complications, gave birth via an emergency C-section and was later discharged even though her father, child welfare officials and hospital staff were concerned about her mental state.

The anti-depressant not only made the bipolar condition worse, Bolyard said, the dosage had been recently increased and her mother gave her an extra half tablet that night believing it would help her daughter sleep.

Bolyard said Criss’ beliefs went beyond Woodger trying to steal her baby. She thought he would kill her, the baby and Criss’ mother, and he poked her in the arm with a knife “trying to put the fear of God in her.”

Krueger said he reviewed several mental health evaluations and a presentence investigation report and concluded that Criss belonged in the state hospital, not prison. She had bipolar, personality and anti-social disorders and a history of substance abuse, he said.

Though prosecutors acknowledged the mental health issues, they also believe Criss had acted with purpose and knowledge and the stabbing was premeditated.

Fivey said Woodger was lying in bed that night and Criss “waited for the opportunity to drive a knife 5 inches into his neck.”

“I can’t tell you how bloody and horrific that apartment was,” she said. “There was blood everywhere because once Mr. Woodger was stabbed, he ran around that apartment trying to find a way out. There was blood on the walls, there was blood on the patio, there was blood from the front door. There was blood everywhere.

“And I just can’t help but think once that happens to you — the panic that overcomes your body when you know you’re about to die, and I could see the panic in that apartment.”

Because of the defendant, Fivey said, Woodger was no longer alive and would never get to have a life with his son. People said he was a good guy, a hard worker, a great employee and someone with a good heart, Fivey said.

“I just don’t want the court to forget about who we are missing in this courtroom today,” she said.