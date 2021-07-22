Updated: Butte will now have daily flights to Salt Lake and Denver

SkyWest Airlines will start providing Butte flights to and from Salt Lake City and Denver starting in January, giving the Mining City a second, big-destination city it has sought for years.
The U.S. Department Transportation sealed the three-year deal Thursday when it announced it had chosen that proposal for federal subsidies over one by Boutique Air that would provide flights to Seattle and either Bozeman or Billings.
Beginning Jan. 1, the agency said SkyWest will provide a combination of 13 weekly round trips to Denver International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport and receive an annual federal subsidy $997,186. The arrangement runs through December 2024.
The decision itself was expected, but the timing was a surprise.
“We didn’t expect the decision until the late fall but this is wonderful news,” Pam Chamberlin, manager of Bert Mooney Airport, said early Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before that, The Montana Standard received an email about the U.S. DOT decision from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
“Great news!” the Montana Republican said in a statement. “Starting in January, SkyWest Airlines will be operating new round trip flights to Denver in and out of Butte, Montana. Come visit Butte, America!”
Sen. Jon Tester said, "Bringing more flights into Butte is welcome news for the region and our economy. Montana is open for businesses, and these flights will help create jobs, increase tourism, and bolster the local economy by helping attract exciting new businesses to southwest Montana.”
Chamberlin said the early announcement of the decision means people can soon start planning trips and purchasing tickets to Denver, long before the flights actually start in January.
J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow's chief executive, hailed it as "huge news."
The new flights to Denver will not require a separate revenue guarantee costing local entities hundreds of thousands of dollars. Landing a second airline or second city through such efforts has proven elusive in Butte so far.
The board that oversees Bert Mooney Airport recommended the SkyWest proposal. It will initially entail one daily flight to Salt Lake City arranged through Delta Airlines and one daily flight to Denver arranged through United Airlines.
The flights to Salt Lake will be branded Delta Connection while the ones to Denver will be branded United Express.
The daily flights will occur six days a week, with perhaps only one city getting a flight on Saturdays. But Chamberlin has said that two daily flights to each city would be possible if enough seats on the 50-passenger planes are sold.
SkyWest currently has two daily flights to and from Salt Lake most days arranged through Delta.
SkyWest’s proposal had major advantages over Boutique’s, since it includes daily flights to two major cities for the annual “essential air service” subsidy. A 2019 survey showed strong support in Butte for flights to Salt Lake.
Boutique has had commuter operations since 2014 but its proposal would have cost the feds nearly twice as much in annual subsidies — between $1.77 million and $1.84 million — and of 36 weekly flights, 12 would go to Seattle and the rest to either Bozeman or Billings.
SkyWest and United had competing proposals for the subsidies in 2019, with SkyWest going to Salt Lake and United going to Denver. The U.S. DOT chose SkyWest that year.
In its order Thursday, the agency noted community support for the SkyWest proposal and cited a May 5 letter from Dave Holman, who chairs the airport board.
“SkyWest has provided exceptional air service to our community for the past 30 years,” Holman said in the letter. “We feel their proposal to offer service to both Salt Lake International Airport (SLC) and Denver International (DEN) will greatly benefit our passengers and strengthen air travel out of Butte.”
The U.S. DOT said SkyWest serves more than 45 communities via federal subsidies and “has earned a solid reputation” for providing reliable service. It’s arrangements through Delta and United to Salt Lake and Denver “will provide Butte passengers excellent connectivity and access to the national air transportation system,” the agency said.
It also said SkyWest’s proposal was for substantially less federal subsidies and it also dedicates $20,000 annually to market its air service.
Gallagher said it was “huge news,” especially given Butte’s long quest to get a second big landing spot for commercial travel. Denver is a major airport that will add numerous connections to additional cities, including more in the eastern U.S.
“With the energy around development in Butte, it has the potential to attract new businesses,” Gallagher said.
He has previously said Butte was fortunate to have Chamberlin’s leadership and if people support the airport and flights, “we could see an increase of more flights coming to Butte.”