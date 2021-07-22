Updated: Butte will now have daily flights to Salt Lake and Denver

SkyWest currently has two daily flights to and from Salt Lake most days arranged through Delta.

SkyWest’s proposal had major advantages over Boutique’s, since it includes daily flights to two major cities for the annual “essential air service” subsidy. A 2019 survey showed strong support in Butte for flights to Salt Lake.

Boutique has had commuter operations since 2014 but its proposal would have cost the feds nearly twice as much in annual subsidies — between $1.77 million and $1.84 million — and of 36 weekly flights, 12 would go to Seattle and the rest to either Bozeman or Billings.

SkyWest and United had competing proposals for the subsidies in 2019, with SkyWest going to Salt Lake and United going to Denver. The U.S. DOT chose SkyWest that year.

In its order Thursday, the agency noted community support for the SkyWest proposal and cited a May 5 letter from Dave Holman, who chairs the airport board.

“SkyWest has provided exceptional air service to our community for the past 30 years,” Holman said in the letter. “We feel their proposal to offer service to both Salt Lake International Airport (SLC) and Denver International (DEN) will greatly benefit our passengers and strengthen air travel out of Butte.”