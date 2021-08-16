Updated: Butte School Board mandates masks to start year

Rose Griner, who said she had four kids in Butte schools, noted that school board members were wearing masks but predicted that would change as soon as the meeting was over and the media was gone.

“What are all of you going to do once you leave here? You are going to take off your masks,” Griner said.

In the end, the board voted without comment to back the mandate recommended by School Superintendent Judy Jonart.

Jonart said COVID cases had spiked in the community because of the delta variant and even though vaccines were still the best way to curb its spread, “masks are a very important part of our mitigation and prevention strategy.”

Jonart also cited the latest CDC guidelines saying masks should be required in schools regardless of vaccine status, as well as guidance from local health officials.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is recommending schools mandate masks based largely on the rise in COVID cases due to the delta variant and vaccine rates among kids aged 12 to 17.

It says there is now a “high” level of transmission but as of Sunday, only 50% of eligible youth in the community are vaccinated, when 75% to 90% is recommended. Latest numbers show overall COVID cases here at 22.45 per 100,000.