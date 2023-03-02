More than three years after the crime and nearly a year after a jury convicted him, a judge sentenced a Butte man to 15 years in the Montana State Prison on Thursday for raping a young woman in late 2019.

District Judge Robert Whelan agreed with a recommendation by prosecutors and sentenced 32-year-old Dillon Patrick Pierce to 20 years in the state prison with five of those years suspended.

He also ordered Pierce to pay more than $7,500 in restitution, mostly for the victim’s therapy bills, and said he would not be eligible for parole until he completed both phases of a sexual offender treatment program in prison.

Whelan said the jury had spoken and his job was to “make sure the punishment fits the crime,” and he believed it did while meeting Montana’s sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutor Mike Clague said Pierce knew the victim was very drunk that night but he went to her house and had sexual intercourse without her consent, then later said “he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong.”

“Certainly if you don’t know that is wrong, then the community needs to be protected from you,” Clague said.

Pierce’s defense attorney, Victor Bunitsky, said his client was a hard worker and good person and should be sent to an outpatient corrections treatment program, not prison.

“He’s learned a serious lesson just from what he has been through in this case,” Bunitsky said.

Pierce said he sympathized with the victim and “never wished any of this” on her or the pain his own family has endured, but said he was not a threat to the community.

“I’m not some monster that lies in wait,” he said. “I’m a person who is very caring and cares for those around me.”

Pierce has been in jail since the jury found him guilty last March. He was allowed to attend a relative’s funeral one afternoon but has been jailed for 345 days and was returned there Thursday to await transfer to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors say Pierce raped a young woman in her house on a December night in 2019. The woman testified she was too drunk to remember much that night but knows she awoke with a man on top of her and told him to stop.

The woman was in her 20s when the alleged assault took place. The Montana Standard is not naming her to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Pierce’s defense attorney during trial, Suzanne Marshall Malloy, told jurors the woman invited Pierce into her home and consented to sex. But Clague said the victim drank so much alcohol, there was no way she could have given consent to sex.

But she could recall waking up, he said, and her accounts of what happened were consistent during two interviews with police and during a rape exam at the hospital. Pierce did not take the stand, and the defense called none of its own witnesses.

Sentencing was postponed several times after the trial and was delayed longer when Bunitsky filed a motion for a new trial in October. Public defenders had transferred the case to Bunitsky after the trial and he claimed jurors discussed the defendant’s decision not to testify in his own defense during deliberations. Whelan recently rejected the motion.

Christopher Quigley, a forensic examiner who does psychosexual evaluations for the state, told the court Thursday that Pierce indicated no “insight, guilt or shame” about the events that night and was a “moderate risk” to reoffend.

Bunitsky had asked for leniency in a recent court filing, saying that while his client does not admit guilt, he feels “terrible about what happened” and does not blame the victim.

But out of 11 relatives and friends who submitted letters to Whelan on behalf of Pierce, three accused the woman of making false accusations and cast blame on her — something that often angers prosecutors and judges after convictions.

One relative said the conviction was “not fair to females who actually have been assaulted” and another relative wrote there were “a lot of holes” in her story and, “I just know this is some kind of bulls***.”

Clague noted those letters Thursday and said their inclusion in a court filing by the defendant showed that he agreed with them.

“The victim — she was concerned that people wouldn’t believe her,” Clague told the judge. “She was concerned about how people would react.”

Sure enough, he said, the statements from those relatives “blame the victim in this matter.”

Whelan did not reference the letters or give any lectures when imposing the sentence, but he had a grim expression during much of the hearing and he refuted a few of the claims Bunitsky made.