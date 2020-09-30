Updated: Butte jury finds Pine guilty on all three counts in rape trial

A jury found a man accused of using a stun gun to confine and control his ex-wife for several days in Butte and raping her in a car on a dirt road guilty of aggravated kidnapping and sexual intercourse without consent on Wednesday.
The jury deliberated four hours before returning guilty verdicts on the felony counts against 33-year-old Seidel Lee Pine, and also found him guilty of misdemeanor partner-family member assault.
“Justice was most certainly done today,” Kelli Fivey, the lead prosecutor in the case, said after the courtroom cleared. “Because of (the victim’s) courage and willingness to tell her story — it just shows you that the justice system does work in situations like this.”
District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Nov. 24. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to life in prison while the rape charge carries a possible life term or up to 20 years.
Pine, who was calm and composed during the three-day trial, held his head back after the verdicts were read, looked to the ceiling, then sat down with his hands clasped in front of his face for a minute before standing up to be cuffed and led out of the courtroom.
Pine said the two had a dysfunctional relationship, but denied confining or raping the woman. He said the sex in question was consensual “make-up sex,” and during closing arguments Wednesday morning, defense attorney Victor Bunitsky said she was being a “drama queen.”
Fivey seized on that during her closing before jurors began deliberations.
“She was brutalized, she was terrorized, she was backhanded, kicked and tased … and held against her will, and SHE is a drama queen?” Fivey said.
Prosecutors say Pine used the Taser device to hurt, threaten and confine the woman over several days in a house Pine shared with friends in late November 2018, then drove her to a dirt road near Rocker on Nov. 26 and forced her to strip naked and walk out in the cold and snow.
The victim told jurors that Pine also hit and kicked her that day then drove her to another location and forced her to have sex against her will. She says she finally got away on Nov. 29 and had an employee at the Stokes grocery store call police.
Photographs taken at the hospital showed numerous bruises on her legs and back and several red puncture marks that prosecutors say were caused by the stun gun. The pictures were shown to jurors.
The two were together for several years and were married for a year before they divorced in 2015, and Pine says they met up in November 2018 trying to reconcile. She came to Butte from Missoula and they admitted drinking and doing meth together.
Pine also admitted backhanding her several times during the drive near Rocker, saying it was because she jerked the steering wheel while they were on the interstate. He also acknowledged pushing her to the ground and kicking her outside the vehicle.
But he says he never forced her to strip naked and never raped her, and even today, loved and respected her.
Bunitsky showed jurors photos of the two he says were taken in late November and she was smiling in them.
“Is that the action of someone who is afraid?” he asked.
He said the victim could have left Pine and Butte several times and pointed to testimony from a housemate saying she once drove alone to Rocker.
The two were separated for several hours after an encounter with police in Belgrade on Nov. 23, he noted, and she turned down an offer from a victim advocacy group to stay at a hotel alone overnight. Instead, she picked him up and they returned to Butte.
Bunitsky said his client only hit the victim after she grabbed the steering wheel near Rocker and cut his finger and stomach with a knife. And he said the sex that day was consensual.
“If they were going to have make-up sex, they had to fight,” he said, adding, “She is not the innocent party the state would have you believe she is.”
But prosecutors said the victim was fearful even before the assault on Nov. 26 and it got worse after that, and noted that kidnapping does not have to entail being chained and confined in one location.
“She was frightened, she had no friends and family, she had no car, she had no phone, because the only one in control was Mr. Pine,” prosecutor Mike Clague told jurors.
Clauge and Fivey also scoffed at defense assertions that the sex was consensual.
“When you beat someone to the ground and put the boot to them, they cannot consent to sex,” Clague said.
“He beat her to a pulp,” Fivey said. “She doesn’t have to be kicking and screaming and fighting and biting for it not to be consensual.”
Fivey told jurors the victim has been courageous throughout, going through the ordeal, a rape examination, waiting two years for a trial and then testifying in court.
“She did it because she wants justice,” she said.
She reiterated that after the verdicts.
“I think she is a great example that these crimes do happen and that people should be believed,” Fivey said. “She is courageous and it was an honor to represent her.”
