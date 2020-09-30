Updated: Butte jury finds Pine guilty on all three counts in rape trial

Fivey seized on that during her closing before jurors began deliberations.

“She was brutalized, she was terrorized, she was backhanded, kicked and tased … and held against her will, and SHE is a drama queen?” Fivey said.

Prosecutors say Pine used the Taser device to hurt, threaten and confine the woman over several days in a house Pine shared with friends in late November 2018, then drove her to a dirt road near Rocker on Nov. 26 and forced her to strip naked and walk out in the cold and snow.

The victim told jurors that Pine also hit and kicked her that day then drove her to another location and forced her to have sex against her will. She says she finally got away on Nov. 29 and had an employee at the Stokes grocery store call police.

Photographs taken at the hospital showed numerous bruises on her legs and back and several red puncture marks that prosecutors say were caused by the stun gun. The pictures were shown to jurors.

The two were together for several years and were married for a year before they divorced in 2015, and Pine says they met up in November 2018 trying to reconcile. She came to Butte from Missoula and they admitted drinking and doing meth together.