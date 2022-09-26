Updated: Butte Democrats tap Jennifer Lynch as new Statehouse candidate

Butte-Silver Bow Democrats have tapped Jennifer Lynch, a school teacher and daughter of the late renowned Butte legislator J.D. Lynch, to be the party’s nominee for an open Montana House seat representing the Mining City.

Art Noonan, a longtime Butte Democrat and a former director of the Montana Democratic Party, was running for the House District 73 seat but died last week at age 70. Democrats had only days to name a replacement for the Nov. 8 ballot but did so Sunday.

The Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee met at the East Side Athletic Club and Lynch was nominated along with Faith Scow, who chairs the party committee, and Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson.

Lynch came out on top in a close round of voting and will be on the ballot with Republican Jason Freeman. Ballots had already been printed with Noonan’s name but will be reprinted for residents in that House district. The county will mail out all absentee ballots on Oct. 14.

Lynch said Noonan’s passing was hard on everyone and she was making her bid under unfortunate circumstances. She said she had been thinking of running but not until 2024, and Noonan was part of that scenario.

“Art and I had kind of communicated in the spring when he was going to file and the goal was for him to maybe mentor me throughout this legislative year so that when the next election rolled around, I had planned on running then,” she said. “This is something I have planned on doing, we just thought we had a little bit more time. But I’m up to the task.”

Lynch faces Republican Jason Freeman of Butte. The Montana Standard left a voice mail with Freeman on Monday seeking comment on the race. It also left a message with Freeman after he filed for the seat in January but it was not returned.

Lynch was born and raised in Butte and her father represented the Mining City in the Legislature for a quarter century and was one of Butte’s most prominent and beloved political figures. J.D. Lynch died in July 2018 at age 71.

Jennifer Lynch teaches at Emerson Elementary in Butte and is the negotiating chairperson for the Butte Teacher’s Union. She will take that background to the Statehouse if elected.

“The number one priority for me as a school teacher is the fight that there is on public education right now,” she said. “We need to make sure we keep funding the public schools and keep qualified teachers in the classroom.”

She said other priorities include women’s rights, health care and keeping access to public lands. And if elected, she said, she will approach her job with some of her father’s principles.

“I think the number one thing my dad taught me throughout his years was a willingness and ability to work with both sides of the aisle,” she said. “Whether you agree on everything or not, you have to find common ground.”

Republicans control both chambers of the Montana Legislature but Butte has been a Democrat stronghold for decades. Democrat Jim Keane served four terms in the House then two terms in the Senate and was elected to the House again in District 73 in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He still holds the seat but did not run for re-election this year.

In a statement Monday, the Montana Democratic Party commended Butte Democrats for “quick, decisive work” in choosing a new candidate and said it will support Lynch’s bid to keep the seat in Democrat hands.

Noonan was retired when he announced his run in late January. He was on legislative staff in the 1970s and was an aide to Rep. Pat Williams and Sen. John Melcher when they were in Congress, working on land, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Park Service issues among other things.

He served as executive director of the AWARE Inc. foundation that assists people with special needs, and was executive director of the Montana Democratic Party from 2007 to 2009. He was deputy director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from 2009 to 2011.

Butte Democrats plan a political rally and a memorial for Noonan on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Hotel Finlen in Uptown Butte. People can start arriving at 4 p.m. to remember Noonan and the program will start at 5:30 p.m.