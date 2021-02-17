Updated: Butte bus hijacker sentenced to 10 years in custody of mental health officials

Sheehy argued Wednesday for 10 years in custody with five suspended but the judge sided with the state’s recommendations.

Krueger had ordered in December 2019 that Gibson be medicated with antipsychotic drugs, forcibly if necessary, to see if he could ultimately assist in his own defense. Sheehy said Wednesday that medications had gotten the delusions under control.

A forensic psychologist had previously testified that Gibson was in great physical shape and had not posed any threats to himself or staff at the state hospital, but continued “to harbor a number of delusions” about what happened in Butte on Jan. 30, 2019.

Gibson has said he was being chased by MS-13 gang members when the hijacking occurred and believes the hostage was a member of the gang. He said gang members followed him to Montana and were “spoofing” his phone — claims the psychologist deemed delusional.

According to police and prosecutors, Gibson and Dameane Baumgartner were the only two passengers on a Jefferson Lines bus going from Missoula to Billings when it pulled into Butte for a stop that day.

The driver heard Gibson say he had a gun and a bomb and wanted to go to the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse to speak to someone without ever saying who that was.