The Butte 4-C’s will kick off Strengthening Families Month throughout April with a proclamation from Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher in the courthouse rotunda at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Blue pinwheels will be passed out to supporters and guests — symbols of what a happy, healthy childhood looks like and what every child deserves, organizers said. The event is supported by the Montana Children’s Trust Fund.

The Butte 4-C’s will celebrate by wearing blue every Monday in April and challenge other community groups to do the same. The agency will offer a family scavenger hunt geared to promote prevention and awareness. The hunt will showcase one or two businesses each week that will set up a pinwheel stations where families will get their scavenger hunt cards stamped and receive a small prize. To get your scavenger hunt card stop by the Butte 4-C’s or ask the participating businesses.

Families that return their scavenger hunt cards to the Butte 4-C’s, 101 N. Main St., before May 5 will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card. Any family that visits more than six stations will receive prizes for every child in the home.

For more details, contact the 4-C’s at 1 (406) 723-4019 or visit butte4cs.org.