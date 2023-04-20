A judicial disciplinary board is recommending that state District Court Judge Ray Dayton be reprimanded and suspended without pay for one month for making inappropriate sexual comments about a witness in a pending case.

The Judicial Standards Commission says Dayton made the comments in the hallway of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse sometime in August 2022 and they were overheard by courthouse employees. The case involved a witness who alleged a defendant had stalked her.

Dayton acknowledged his conduct violated standards of judicial conduct and agreed with the recommended sanctions, according to a two-page document filed with the Montana Supreme Court on April 6.

The state’s high court will get the last say on any disciplinary action and had not ruled on the matter as of Thursday morning. Such cases are rare and in the last one in 2020, the court suspended a Yellowstone County judge for one month for not being truthful under oath and for actions she took during a 2018 campaign.

When contacted by The Montana Standard, Dayton issued the following written statement.

“This matter has to do with a comment that I made, in jest, in what I thought was a private conversation with a colleague,” he said. “I was unaware that others were listening. The matter was reported to the powers that be who have decided to punish me.

“I have decided to accept their punishment. Otherwise, I will continue to endeavor to perform my duties to the best of my ability as I have during my forty-year career in the law. I do not intend to comment on the matter further.”

Under the recommended sanctions, Dayton would receive a public reprimand and be suspended without pay from May 13 to June 11. He also agreed not to discuss the matter with the complainant or any witnesses or do anything “that could reasonably be viewed as retaliatory.”

The five-member Judicial Standards Commission said the comments “were of a sexual nature” and an investigation determined that a violation of the “Canons of Judicial Conduct was substantiated.”

The rule says a judge “shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

The commission said Dayton “admits that his inappropriate comments undermined the public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary.”

Dayton has been a judge in Montana’s Third District covering Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Powell counties since he won a contested race for the seat in 2006. He won re-elections in 2012 and 2018 without opposition.

In April 2020, the Montana Supreme Court suspended District Judge Ashley Harada of Billings for 30 days without pay after she admitted to six counts of misconduct. The Standards Commission had only recommended a public censure.

Among other things, she was accused of making false or misleading statements to try to prevent a former office employee and nanny from getting into law school because of a personal grievance.

She also violated rules by exaggerating her legal experience while running for office, accepting endorsements from political organizations and making campaign donations to partisan candidates. Harada is still a judge.

In 2014, the state’s high court suspended then District Court Judge G. Todd Baugh of Yellowstone County for 31 days without pay for saying a 14-year-old rape victim was, “though troubled, older than her chronological age.”

"There is no place in the Montana judiciary for perpetuating the stereotype that women and girls are responsible for sexual crimes committed against them," the court said. The commission had recommended a public censure.

The case involved Stacy Dean Rambold, a former teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent. In sentencing Rambold, Baugh drew national condemnation for suggesting the victim shared responsibility for her rape.

Rambold was 47 years old at the time and the victim was a student in his class at Billings Senior High School. The girl committed suicide while a trial was pending.

Baugh did not seek re-election in 2014.