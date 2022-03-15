Updated: Barrus bound for prison in Broadwater County deputy's slaying

A man convicted in the shooting death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore in 2017 will be sentenced to the Montana State Prison instead of spending more time at the Montana State Hospital.

That’s the bottom line of a judge’s ruling, finding Tuesday that Lloyd Barrus was paranoid in the days leading up to the crimes but could understand the criminality or wrongfulness of his actions.

A jury in Butte found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in Moore’s death, and of two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for a subsequent high-speed chase and shootout he and his son Marshall Barrus had with police. Marshall Barrus was mortally wounded in the shootout.

After the verdict, defense attorneys argued that Barrus should remain at the state psychiatric hospital because he suffers from delusional disorders and could not appreciate the criminality of his actions at the time.

They tried to make that case during a two-day hearing in January. But on Tuesday, District Judge Kathy Seeley said they failed.

“Defendant almost immediately complied upon arrest,” Seeley wrote in a 16-page ruling. “He made statements indicating he knew he had committed a crime. He expressed surprise that he had not been shot.

“The defense has failed to meet its burden to show that defendant did not appreciate the criminality of his behavior or that he was unable to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law.”

Seeley has yet to set a sentencing date, but Barrus’ future place of incarceration has been settled. He faces up to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Montana Department of Justice Attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles and Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson, with help from several others. They wanted Barrus sentenced to the state prison in Deer Lodge.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a statement Tuesday afternoon praising Seeley’s ruling.

“I’m proud that our DOJ prosecutors helped hold this dangerous criminal accountable for his actions and put him in prison where he belongs,” he said. “Throughout this trial our team has been committed to finding justice for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, his family, and all victims involved. I’m glad the court agreed with us and made the right decision today.”

Prosecutors say Lloyd and Marshall Barrus were on a “suicide mission” and shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, 2017, they provoked Deputy Moore by passing him on U.S. 287 south of Townsend driving 100 mph. They were in a Chevy Suburban Lloyd Barrus was driving.

They say Moore was struck in the face by a bullet through his windshield, his car stopped in the grass just south of Three Forks, and he was alive until the Suburban returned four minutes later and additional gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle ended his life.

Butte-Silver Bow police spotted the Suburban moving westbound on I-90 about an hour later and started a 90-mile chase, ending in a shootout in Missoula County. Bullets fired from the Suburban knocked two Butte patrol cars from the pursuit, but by then troopers and police from several counties were involved.

Marshall Barrus was shot and later died at a hospital. Lloyd Barrus was arrested at the scene.

The trial was held in Butte because of pretrial publicity in Broadwater County, and jurors heard several days of testimony before convicting Barrus on Sept. 21.

Prosecutors say Lloyd Barrus had strong anti-government and pro-militia views which played a part in that day’s events.

Defense attorneys said their client was only trying to avoid a DUI and keep his son out of more legal troubles when the chase with Moore began, and suggested there was no proof he turned the Suburban around and had a direct role in Moore’s death. The jury determined otherwise.

Barrus’ mental health was one reason the case took so long to go to trial. He was diagnosed with delusional disorder and mixed personality disorder with antisocial and narcissistic features, and addictions to alcohol and marijuana.

He was found unfit to stand trial and refused to take antipsychotic drugs to treat his delusional disorder, which manifests in the belief he is either Jesus Christ or Archangel Michael, according to Virginia Hill, head psychiatrist at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.

Seeley ordered that Barrus be given antipsychotic medications via injection to render him competent to stand trial and aid his defense, since he refused to take the drugs orally. His trial began on Sept. 9 last year.

Seeley said she had to evaluate the persuasiveness of two opposed expert opinions in deciding whether Barrus understood the criminality of his actions that day, and if he should be sent to prison or remain in custody of state health officials.

Hill believed Barrus “knew” his actions were criminal but said he was unable to “appreciate” the criminality of his behavior. In other words, he could not comprehend the legal or moral impact of his crime due to mental disorder. Dr. Alan Newman, psychiatrist at the California Pacific Medical Center, disagreed.

Seeley said Hill had treated Barrus at the state hospital for more than four years, but during the hearing in January, it appeared she had “become an advocate for her patient.” Newman’s opinion was not “clouded by a long-term doctor/patient relationship,” the judge said.

Seeley also cited evidence in the case.

Among other things, she said, Barrus was aware they had passed a law enforcement vehicle speeding and knew Marshall was firing at the officer. Then he turned the Suburban around and returned to the scene, where Marshall fired more shots into Moore’s car.

“Defendant’s own statements indicate he and Marshall returned because Marshall did not want to face criminal charges,” she wrote. “This is evidence of defendant’s appreciation of the criminality of their actions. The only reasonable interpretation of this statement is that Marshall did not intend to leave a witness.”

She cited numerous other examples and said Barrus now takes medication because Hill told him he would have to do so to remain at the state hospital.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.