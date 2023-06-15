Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have appointed Beth Parks to succeed Clerk of the District Court Tom Powers when he retires in late June with 17 months left in his four-year term.

Powers hired Parks as chief deputy clerk after he was elected to his first term in November 2016. On a second ballot Wednesday night, seven commissioners voted to appoint Parks while four voted for Shaunna Ogolin, a longtime paralegal in Butte.

Eighteen people applied for the post but only nine appeared before commissioners for brief interviews Wednesday night, each getting the same three questions.

Parks cited a combination of education and experience as her strengths and said her appointment would make the “transition very smooth for our office.”

She was a paralegal for the Butte law firm of Poore, Roth & Robinson for 25 years before joining the Clerk’s Office and earned bachelor’s degrees in paralegalism and criminal justice from the College of Great Falls.

“I have big shoes to fill with Tom Powers, who has over three decades of experience in this office, and prior to him, Lori Maloney,” Parks said. “That’s one of the main reasons our office has always operated so well.”

None of the other five deputy clerks in the office applied, and Powers recommended Parks during a public comment period at the start of the meeting.

Powers had been a deputy clerk in the office for 29 years and chief deputy clerk for nearly three years when he was elected as clerk in 2016. Longtime clerk Lori Maloney did not seek re-election that year, and Powers ran unopposed. Nobody challenged his re-election bid in 2020, either.

Powers told commissioners that hiring Parks was the best decision he has made since he became clerk.

“Beth knows what we do, how we do it, and most importantly, why we do it,” he said.

The office oversees all District Court records and filings, including those in criminal and civil cases, and matters involving adoptions, search warrants, probate estates, marriages and divorces.

The office also issues marriage licenses, processes passport applications and prepares all District Court jury trials and summonsing jurors for trials.

Ogolin said she has been a paralegal for 30 years and has legal and office management experience.

“I have extensive knowledge of civil, criminal, family law, probate, guardianships, conservatorships and quiet title actions,” she said. “I’m familiar with and can research Montana Code Annotated, and I know and have worked with clerks all over southwest Montana.”

After the brief interviews, commissioners first narrowed the field by naming their top two choices. Parks and Ogolin were the only two names they put down. On the second ballot, Parks won out.

Other applicants who appeared were Rob Cox, Rita Jean Freebourn, Kassidy Johnson, Kristen Lacombe, Richard Merenz, Tracy Seeger and Jake Sorich.

Sorich is the son of Commissioner John Sorich, who recused himself from voting on candidates because of that.

If Parks wants to keep the post, she must win election in November 2024.

Commissioners set the salaries of Butte-Silver Bow’s elected officials every year. It is currently $84,260 for the clerk of District Court.

Commissioners thanked Powers for his service, and he said it was a privilege. He also said it was a distinct honor to be chosen by voters for the elected position twice.

“I did not make my decision to leave my office prior to the end of my term impetuously,” he said. “After much consideration, I concluded it would be most beneficial for me personally and for the operation of the Clerk’s Office.

“Personally, it gives me the opportunity to retire when I’m still in relatively good health, and institutionally, it affords you the opportunity to appoint a successor in the Clerk’s Office,” he said. “This office has a long tradition of exemplary service to the citizens of Butte-Silver Bow and the legal community.”

Parks told commissioners she would be able to make the transition a smooth one.

“We have a great staff that works well together and they get along and they understand and know their job,” she said.