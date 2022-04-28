Updated: B-SB Council rejects plan including demolition of Rescue Mission buildings

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have rejected a plan that included demolition of two buildings on East Park Street that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years.

The council’s decision Wednesday night means at least a temporary reprieve for the now-vacant buildings, but it leaves the Mission with ownership and liability for structures a county official formally tagged as dangerous on Thursday.

Under a proposed pact, the county said it would pay the Mission about $38,500 for the parcels at 123-125 E. Park St. and then demolish the buildings and an adjacent, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. it has been aiming to tear down since 2019.

But several commissioners have opposed the demolition part of the pact, and because county officials told them they couldn’t unilaterally change any of its terms, they voted 8-4 to reject the entire agreement.

Now, unless a new deal with the county is worked out, the Mission will have 60 days to present and commence its own plan for demolishing the buildings or making repairs an engineering firm says will cost far more than $200,000.

The county could still pay the Mission for the parcels as originally proposed, but then the county would own the buildings and have 60 days to start demolition or major repairs — and a majority of commissioners have clearly signaled their opposition to demolition.

The county acquired the caved-in building at 135 Park St. in 2019 because it was dangerous and the owner couldn’t afford abatement. But officials later determined that in order to demolish it while sparing the thrift buildings, a shared wall must be shored up at a cost roughly estimated at $150,000.

The Mission could sell its buildings to someone else, but the dangerous-building designation would come with the sale and the new owner would be on the hook. Plus the 60-day clock for presenting and starting an abatement plan would have started, regardless of who owns it.

County officials have been sparring with commissioners for several weeks on how to proceed but with Wednesday’s vote against a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, with the Mission, there’s no clear-cut plan on resolving the matter.

“We talked to the Mission and they are not sure what they want to do,” J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, told The Montana Standard after Wednesday night’s meeting. “But by denying the MOU, the Mission is responsible (for the buildings).

“It is a twisted mess,” he said.

Brayton Erickson, executive director of the Mission, said Thursday he hopes a new deal can be worked out that relieves the Mission of ownership of the buildings, liability and costs associated with demolition or repairs. In other words, remove the Mission from the mix.

The Mission provides shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry in Butte and surrounding counties, Erickson noted, and, “We just don’t have the capability to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into this building.”

That was the reason county officials proposed the MOU in the first place, and at least two commissioners who have opposed demolition have suggested the county pay the Mission for the buildings, remove them from the equation, and then figure out what to do.

Voting to reject the current MOU on Wednesday night were Commissioners Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Bill Andersen, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Eric Mankins, Cindi Shaw and Dan Callahan.

Voting for the MOU were Hattie Thatcher, Jim Fisher, Justin Fortune and John Sorich.

More than a dozen residents, many preservationists by profession or at heart, have urged commissioners to reject any plans that include demolition. Among other things, they say Uptown Butte has lost too many historic buildings and people have purchased and fixed up far-worse structures.

Some commissioners agree with that and some have questioned engineering reports on the thrift buildings and suggested county officials made decisions too fast or in secret.

“I still believe that we have to have a better policy when dealing with these buildings,” Riordan said Wednesday night.

County officials had already invoked a “public safety exclusion” on the thrift buildings. It means they believe a building is unsafe and will not be subject to considerations and decisions by the county’s Historic Preservation Commission that can delay actions for weeks or months.

Formally declaring the building as dangerous on Thursday was done through a separate enforcement ordinance and triggers the 60-day requirement for an abatement plan and action. Planning Director Dylan Pipinich told commissioners that would be necessary if they rejected the MOU.

“Regardless of the owner — whether it’s Butte-Silver Bow, whether it’s the Rescue Mission, whether it’s a third party — the building is dangerous and the danger status needs to be abated,” he said. “If we don’t have a path forward as an agreement, then we have to follow the ordinances.”

County officials say it’s not cost effective to spend $150,000 in taxpayer money shoring up a shared wall so one caved-in building can be torn down while sparing two adjacent dangerous buildings that will cost more than $200,000 to make safe.

But some commissioners, citing other demolitions, say taxpayer costs for tearing down the buildings alone could far exceed $200,000.

Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night that nobody in his administration wants to see historic buildings torn down, but the council has enacted ordinances on dangerous buildings that he must follow.

The outcome might not be what some want, he said, “But as the chief executive, I trust the leaders in my departments to enforce the ordinances that are on the books.”

