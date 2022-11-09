Updated: Andersen, Walker win B-SB council races; Vermeire leads state Senate race

Bill Andersen narrowly won a fourth term on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Tuesday and Tommy Walker was elected to the District 11 seat that Cindi Shaw has held for 16 years, unofficial returns showed.

According to results reported after midnight, Andersen got 52% of the vote out of 523 cast in District 10 to defeat Silver Dollar Saloon owner Brian McGregor.

In the District 11 race, Walker got 53% to 46% for Nate Watson out of 847 votes cast. Shaw was first elected in 2006 but did not run for a fifth, four-year term.

There were numerous legislative races on the ballot in southwest Montana, perhaps none more closely watched than state Senate District 39. Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg narrowly won a four-year term in 2020 but he died in May at the age of 62.

Democrat businessman Jesse Mullen of Philipsburg faced Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda, a commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, in a bid to serve the district in 2023 and 2024.

According to partial results, Vermeire led 55% to 45% out of 8,118 votes tallied with final results in for 16 of 30 precincts.

In area Montana House races, incumbent Butte Democrats Derek Harvey and Donavon Hawk coasted to re-election and Democrat Jennifer Lynch of Butte won easily in House District 73.

Six of 12 council seats were on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow but only Districts 10 and 11 were contested. Four incumbents on the ballot — Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Josh O’Neill and Eric Mankins — were unopposed. The other six council seats will be on the ballot in 2024.

In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Kenneth Walund had a big lead over Kevin Morley for justice of the peace, according to partial returns. Walund had 71% out of 3,435 votes cast but totals were not final.

Also in that county, Tom Gallagher had 56% of the vote in his contest against Paul Smith for the District 4 seat on the County Commission, according to partial returns. District 5 Commissioner Mike Houtte was unopposed.

Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 67-33 majority in the Montana House and a 31-19 advantage in the state Senate.

In House District 73, Lynch got 62% of the vote against Republican Jason Freeman of Butte. Longtime Butte legislator Jim Keane, A Democrat, did not seek re-election in the district and fellow Democrat Art Noonan, who was unopposed in the primary, died in late September.

In a rematch from two years ago, Harvey again faced Republican challenger James Kephart of Butte in House District 74. Harvey won easily in 2020 and did so again on Tuesday, nabbing 68% of the vote. Hawk got 63% of the vote in defeating Republican Suzzann Nordwick in House District 76.

In House District 77, Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda, was being challenged by Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda. Each had 50% of the vote out of 4,864 but final tallies were not in.

In House District 72, Republican Rep. Tom Welch of Dillon was coasting to re-election against Democrat challenger Holt Gibson of Dillon.

Three Republican House incumbents were unopposed and were formally re-elected Tuesday. They were Ken Walsh of Twin Bridges in House District 71, Marta Bertoglio in House District 75 and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge in House District 78.

There were several marijuana measures on the ballot in southwest Montana.

In Madison County, voters approved a 3% tax on recreational sales by an 80% to 20% margin. They also OK’d taxing medical marijuana, with 58% voting in favor.

Residents in Granite County decided for a third time whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. Voters approved them in 2020 but in the June primary, a push to get them banned again got 53% of the vote. On Tuesday, it went down again, 52% to 48% with final results in.

In the city of Deer Lodge, voters were deciding whether to prohibit any of seven types of marijuana businesses within city limits, including sales or growing operations. There are currently no marijuana businesses in the city or anywhere in Powell County.

There were three contested sheriff’s races in the region, including Jefferson and Madison counties where incumbents Craig Doolittle and Phil Fortner, respectively, did not seek re-election. The candidates in those races all work for their sheriff’s departments.

In Jefferson County, Chad Cross was leading with 76% of the vote in a race against Tom Grimsrud out of 1,679 votes cast, according to partial returns.

In Madison County, deputies Chris Tenny and Duncan Hedges were on the ballot for sheriff and Hedges won with 65% of the vote.

Three were running in Beaverhead County to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David Wendt, a deputy with the department, faces Libertarian Jack Nicholas and Independent Chris Brozzell. Wendt was winning easily.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles had no opponents and were officially re-elected Tuesday.

There were numerous other offices on the ballot in Beaverhead and Powell counties and a few were contested among Republicans in the primary, but none were contested on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in southwest Montana on Tuesday:

In Madison County, Jordan Allhands got 56% of the vote to defeat incumbent Marc Glines in a race for justice of the peace. In a race for District 2 commissioner, incumbent Ronald Nye coasted to re-election, getting 59% of the vote in defeating Heidi Woods. Bill Todd won the District 3 seat, getting 686 votes to 615 for Brian Conklin.

In Granite County, Justice of the Peace Debbie Fratzke easily defeated faced Jason Aaron.

In Jefferson County, Dan Hagerty and Mary Jancaro Hensleigh, both of Whitehall, were running for District 1 commissioner. Hagerty had a big lead based on partial returns.