Updated: Andersen, Walker win B-SB council races; Vermeire, Fitzpatrick win Statehouse races

Bill Andersen narrowly won a fourth term on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Tuesday and Tommy Walker was elected to the District 11 seat that Cindi Shaw has held for 16 years, unofficial returns showed.

In a closely watched state Senate race, Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda defeated Democrat Jesse Mullen of Philipsburg in District 39 to flip a Democrat seat into the GOP column.

Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg narrowly won a four-year term in the district two years ago but he died in May at the age of 62. Vermeire got 55% of the vote Tuesday and will hold the seat in 2023 and 2024.

In a very close contest for Montana House District 77, Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda defeated incumbent Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda, flipping that seat from blue to red if results hold up. Fitzpatrick got 2,454 votes to 2,410 for Novak, a difference of only 44 votes.

In area Montana House races, incumbent Butte Democrats Derek Harvey and Donavon Hawk coasted to re-election and Democrat Jennifer Lynch of Butte won easily in House District 73. Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon, won big to re-election in District 72.

According to results reported after midnight, Andersen got 52% of the vote out of 523 cast in District 10 to defeat Silver Dollar Saloon owner Brian McGregor.

In the District 11 council race, Walker got 53% of 847 votes cast to defeat Nate Watson.

On Wednesday morning, Walker thanked everyone who voted and also thanked Watson for running a good campaign. Shaw was first elected in 2006 but did not seek a fifth, four-year term.

“I look forward to serving the constituents in my district and being able to continue the work Cindi has done in our district,” Walker said. “I look forward to hearing from voters in my district and helping them with any issues they may have.”

Six of 12 council seats were on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow but only Districts 10 and 11 were contested. Four incumbents on the ballot — Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Josh O’Neill and Eric Mankins — were unopposed. The other six council seats will be on the ballot in 2024.

The only countywide office on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow was for justice of the peace and incumbent Ben Pezdark was unopposed.

In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Kenneth Walund got 71% of the vote in a race against Kevin Morley for justice of the peace. Also in that county, Tom Gallagher was elected commissioner in District 4 by getting 56% of the vote to 44% for Paul Smith. District 5 Commissioner Mike Houtte was unopposed.

There were numerous legislative races on the ballot in southwest Montana, including Senate District 39. Vermeire, a commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, trailed early but surpassed Mullen, a business owner, when more results came in. The district includes all of Granite County and parts of Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow and Powell counties.

Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 67-33 majority in the Montana House and a 31-19 advantage in the state Senate.

In House District 73, Lynch got 62% of the vote against Republican Jason Freeman of Butte. Longtime Butte legislator Jim Keane, a Democrat, did not seek re-election in the district and fellow Democrat Art Noonan, who was unopposed in the primary, died in late September.

In a rematch from two years ago, Harvey again faced Republican challenger James Kephart of Butte in House District 74. Harvey won easily in 2020 and did so again Tuesday, getting 68% of the vote. Hawk got 63% of the vote in defeating Republican Suzzann Nordwick in House District 76.

Welch won big over Democrat Holt Gibson of Dillon in District 72 and three Republican House incumbents were unopposed and were formally re-elected Tuesday. They were Ken Walsh of Twin Bridges in House District 71, Marta Bertoglio in House District 75 and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge in House District 78.

There were several marijuana measures on the ballot in southwest Montana.

In Madison County, voters approved a 3% tax on recreational sales by an 80% to 20% margin. They also OK’d taxing medical marijuana, with 58% voting in favor.

Residents in Granite County decided for a third time whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. Voters approved them in 2020 but in the June primary, a push to get them banned again got 53% of the vote. On Tuesday, it went down again, 52% to 48% with final results in.

There were three contested sheriff’s races in the region, including Jefferson and Madison counties where incumbents Craig Doolittle and Phil Fortner, respectively, did not seek re-election. The candidates in those races all work for their sheriff’s departments.

In Jefferson County, Chad Cross was leading big based on early returns but when all results were in Wednesday morning, Tom Grimsrud was elected sheriff with 55% of 5,018 votes cast.

In Madison County, deputies Chris Tenny and Duncan Hedges were on the ballot for sheriff and Hedges won with 65% of the vote.

Three were running in Beaverhead County to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David Wendt, a deputy with the department, coasted to victory with 85% of the vote. Independent Chris Brozell got 10% and Libertarian Jack Nicholas got 4%.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles had no opponents and were officially re-elected Tuesday.

There were numerous other offices on the ballot in Beaverhead and Powell counties and a few were contested among Republicans in the primary, but none were contested on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in southwest Montana on Tuesday:

In Madison County, Jordan Allhands got 56% of the vote to defeat incumbent Marc Glines in a race for justice of the peace. In a race for District 2 commissioner, incumbent Ronald Nye coasted to re-election, getting 59% of the vote in defeating Heidi Woods. Bill Todd won the District 3 seat, getting 686 votes to 615 for Brian Conklin.

In Granite County, Justice of the Peace Debbie Fratzke easily defeated faced Jason Aaron.

In Jefferson County, Dan Hagerty and Mary Jancaro Hensleigh, both of Whitehall, were running for District 1 commissioner. Hagerty won big with 68% of the vote.