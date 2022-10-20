Updated: Al’s Sporting Goods acquires Bob Ward & Sons

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, Thursday announced the Oct. 3 acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons, a sporting goods retailer based out of Missoula, with stores also in Butte, Bozeman, Helena and Hamilton.

“We have known the Ward family for years and are honored that they have entrusted us to continue their legacy,” said Jason Larsen, president of Al’s Sporting Goods. He added, “Similar to Al’s Sporting Goods, Bob Ward & Sons has been a family owned and operated business that began over 100 years ago. Bringing these two retailers together — we now have over 200 years of combined retailing experience.”

Dustin Smith, vice president of Al’s Sporting Goods, feels the same.

“We are so excited to continue to build on the stellar reputation that Bob Ward & Sons has earned serving the people of Montana for over a century,” said Smith.

According to Larsen, the company approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition. He has always admired the Bob Ward’s franchise and felt the time and opportunity was just right.

“We are thrilled to welcome the current staff, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana,” said Larsen.

The company president said there will be no changes whatsoever to any existing employees.

“No one is going to lose their jobs,” said Larsen. “We have been so impressed with the employees we have met.”

Larsen is thrilled that the Butte store is part of the acquisition.

“The Butte community is exceptional and we are super excited to be in Butte and be in Montana,” said Larsen.

Al’s Sporting Goods was founded in 1921 in Logan, Utah, by Alvin Moroni Larsen. The store, originally called Al’s Bike, would become Utah’s oldest sporting goods retailer and would later expand into Idaho.

Bob Ward’s opened for business in Butte on Sept. 21, 1973, at 3103 Harrison Ave. The 10,000-square foot store was managed by Lyle Ward, along with his nephew, Keith Ward.

By Sept. 22, 1989, Pete Salle had already been long at the helm when Bob Ward’s moved to its newly-built home at 1925 Dewey Blvd.

Officials at Al’s Sporting Goods have no plans to change the company name, however retailer will integrate certain operations and processes that have proven successful in its Utah and Idaho stores. In addition, many of the product lines currently offered at the Bob Ward stores will be expanded upon.

“We anticipate that the Bob Ward’s customer will not recognize that anything has changed,” said Larsen.

Meanwhile, future plans include investing in some remodeling for the Montana stores.

“We want to build on what Bob Ward’s has already established,” said Larsen.