Update: Willow Creek Fire remains at 500 acres, activity slows
willow Creek Fire

The Willow Creek Fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and grew to 500 acres to noon Thursday.

 PROVIDED

The Willow Creek Fire remained at around 500 acres late Thursday afternoon burning grass, brush and timber on steep, inaccessible private land between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Fork and west of Willow Creek.

Four Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopters worked the fire with help from ground resources.

The fire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday Local, state and federal firefighters responded quickly including fire departments from Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson County.

No evacuations are in place. Law enforcement is contacting residents in the fire area to put them on notice. Fewer than 10 structures are currently threatened, and the fire is moving away from a sub-division area containing numerous structures.

DNRC’s County Assist Team assumed management of the operations.

