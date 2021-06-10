Update: Willow Creek Fire remains at 500 acres, activity slows

The Willow Creek Fire remained at around 500 acres late Thursday afternoon burning grass, brush and timber on steep, inaccessible private land between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Fork and west of Willow Creek.

Four Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopters worked the fire with help from ground resources.

The fire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday Local, state and federal firefighters responded quickly including fire departments from Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson County.

No evacuations are in place. Law enforcement is contacting residents in the fire area to put them on notice. Fewer than 10 structures are currently threatened, and the fire is moving away from a sub-division area containing numerous structures.

DNRC’s County Assist Team assumed management of the operations.

