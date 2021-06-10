Update: Willow Creek Fire grows to 500 acres between Cardwell and Three Forks

The Willow Creek Fire grew to 500 acres by noon Thursday and is burning grass, brush and timber in a steep, inaccessible area between Highway 2 past the Lewis & Clark Caverns near Three Fork and west of Willow Creek.

Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopters are working the fire with additional ground resources en route. Erratic winds and thunderstorms are expected to continue Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday Local, state and federal firefighters responded quickly including fire departments from Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson County.

No evacuations are in place. Law enforcement is contacting residents in the fire area to put them on notice. Fewer than 10 structures are currently threatened, and the fire is moving away from a sub-division area containing numerous structures.

This story will be updated.

