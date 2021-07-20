 Skip to main content
Update: Problem cable caused power outage in Butte, Fairmont, Ramsay
Update: Problem cable caused power outage in Butte, Fairmont, Ramsay

NorthWestern Energy says an isolated problem with a cable in a substation caused a power outage Tuesday morning that affected more than 4,000 customers in Butte and some in the Ramsay and Fairmont areas.

The outage occurred at 9:36 a.m. and by 10:10 a.m., electricity was restored to the residential and business customers who lost power in Butte. All customers were back in service by 11:49 a.m., the company said.

NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas to 734,800 business and residential customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Its Montana headquarters is located in Uptown Butte.

