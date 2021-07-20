Update: Problem cable caused power outage in Butte, Fairmont, Ramsay

NorthWestern Energy says an isolated problem with a cable in a substation caused a power outage Tuesday morning that affected more than 4,000 customers in Butte and some in the Ramsay and Fairmont areas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The outage occurred at 9:36 a.m. and by 10:10 a.m., electricity was restored to the residential and business customers who lost power in Butte. All customers were back in service by 11:49 a.m., the company said.

NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas to 734,800 business and residential customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Its Montana headquarters is located in Uptown Butte.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 5 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.