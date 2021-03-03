Update: One woman dies, another injured in fire on Walnut Street

Montana Standard Staff
A house on Walnut Street caught fire Wednesday afternoon, ultimately killing one woman and injuring another, firefighters said.
One woman in the house at 2221 Walnut St. was brought out by Butte-Silver Bow firefighters and transported to St. James Healthcare, where she later died. Another woman escaped the house through a bathroom window but was cut badly so she was also taken to the hospital, firefighters said.
Battalion Chief Jim Merrifield said the fire was mainly contained to the living room, but there was heavy smoke throughout the home. The fire remains under investigation.
