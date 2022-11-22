Update: Missing mother and newborn found; both are safe

Editor's note: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and newborn has been canceled. Mom and child have been located and are safe. The Madison County sheriff's office thanks everyone for their assistance.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Laura Mae Sprinkle. It is believed Sprinkle, a 36 year old white female, gave birth at a hotel in Madison County either Nov. 17 or Nov. 18. Neither Sprinkle nor the infant have been seen since that time, and it is believed neither has received medical treatment.

Sprinkle was known to be traveling with Sean Aaron Gary during this time and both are known to use drugs. Sprinkle is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Sean Aaron Gary is a 37 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches, 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair

They are known to be traveling in a ’80s or ’90s brown class C motor home with Montana 51 county plates. There is concern for Sprinkle and her newborn’s well-being. If you have any information, contact Madison County sheriff’s office at 406-843-5301 or dial 911.