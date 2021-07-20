Update: Electric outage affects 4,000 customers in Butte; service still out in Ramsay, Fairmont

A power outage Tuesday morning knocked off electricity to more than 4,000 NorthWestern Energy customers in Butte but it also affected areas west of town.

The company said the outage occurred at 9:36 a.m., crews responded immediately and were “working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible now.”

It was restored to customers in Butte around 10:10 a.m. but crews were still working to get service back on in the Ramsay and Fairmont areas, the company said.

NorthWestern did not immediately determine the cause of the outage, saying it was focused first on restoring service to all customers.

“Once all customers have service restored, the crews will work to determine the cause of the outage,” NorthWestern said in a statement shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The company provides electricity and natural gas to 734,800 business and residential customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Its Montana headquarters is located in Uptown Butte.

