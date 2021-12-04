Update: East Ridge blaze does not threaten structures

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze on the East Ridge Saturday afternoon. The plume of smoke coming off the ridge caused concern across Butte, but the blaze seemed to stall around sundown and has not threatened any structures.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Captain Bryan Cetraro said the blaze was reported about 1:45 p.m. by probably 75 citizen calls, for which he said the department was very grateful.

The fire was reported to be east of Blacktail Canyon Road in tall timber. It was initially burning strongly with sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 41 mph reported by the National Weather Service.

Because of the wind and fuels on the ridge, fire officials were initially concerned, but Cetraro said that the blaze, pushed to the east by the wind — upslope — did not run as they were worried it might. "It might be a little greener up there than we thought," he said.

The blaze was fought by several Butte-Silver Bow County volunteer departments as well as the B-SB department and the U.S. Forest Service. Cetraro said that around dusk, Butte-Silver Bow Fire turned over incident command to the U.S. Forest Service.

No evacuations were necessary Saturday and no structures were threatened, he added.

"It looks like it might hunker down right in that spot, and we're expecting some weather, which could take care of it," he said.

Dan Villla, who lives in the Whisper Ridge area, said he was at home decorating the Christmas tree when he noticed smoke at around 2:15 p.m.

"My son and I made Avengers Rice Krispy treats and watched it," he said. He said son Dane, 10, "packed a bag with his electronics, favorite Nerf guns and birthday money just in case."

Fortunately, nothing like that was necessary.

