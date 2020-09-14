Update: Butte's air quality upgraded to unhealthy for sensitive groups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s website upgraded Butte’s air quality to “unhealthy for sensitive groups’’ at Monday afternoon.

"Westerly flow has brought smoke in from neighboring states, and this flow pattern is expected to continue," the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported Monday. "Today, air quality will likely worsen as smoke continues to push eastward through the state."

According to the website, 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' air quality increases aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease, older adults; increased respiratory effects in general population.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged heavy exertion.

Visit http://bit.ly/wildfiresmokereport for more information.

