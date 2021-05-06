Update: B-SB agrees to COVID vaccine partnership with Town Pump

Butte-Silver Bow County has accepted an “all or none” pact to tap $500,000 in federal COVID-19 money for a vaccine awareness campaign so a donor would spend the same amount in cash prizes to incentivize residents to get the shots.
Moments after commissioners voted 10-2 to approve the deal with an anonymous donor, Butte-based Town Pump announced that it was the entity behind the challenge.
“Supporting Butte-Silver Bow’s public education efforts to encourage greater vaccination participation meets the foundation’s goal of building a healthier and stronger Butte community,” the Town Pump Charitable Foundation said in a news release.
It was issued immediately after the council agreed at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday to spend $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds it received as part of a $2.2 trillion package Congress approved in March 2020, just after the pandemic took hold in the U.S.
The county received $7 million from that initial national package and has $6.2 million left, and the $500,000 will come from that pot and be spent on public service announcements and other efforts to educate and encourage people to get vaccinated.
The county cannot use any of that money on cash prizes, officials say, but Town Pump will spend $500,000 independently on sweepstakes drawings that any Butte-Silver Bow resident who is fully vaccinated can take part in.
Precise details are pending, but county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Town Pump is envisioning multiple, weekly drawings for $5,000 to $10,000 awards over the next four months.
The county will oversee funds for the education campaign, and some initial steps are underway, but it might hire a private firm with expertise in media relations to drive that effort.
Some commissioners expressed skepticism about the arrangement Wednesday night, and in the end, Commissioners Cindi Shaw and John Sorich voted against it.
Both said that county health officials had done a great job in responding to the virus, but they struggled with various aspects of the proposal.
“I’m not sure that I think it’s the best idea to pay people to do the right thing,” Sorich said.
Shaw said the county could steer as much of its own federal money into the education campaign that health officials thought necessary, but it shouldn’t be hamstrung into making a $500,000 commitment.
A few other commissioners seemed to waver, but after Gallagher and Health Officer Karen Sullivan answered their questions and implored the council to OK the county’s portion of the deal, 10 voted to approve it. The discussion lasted nearly an hour.
Gallagher said the combination of the education campaign and incentives from the donor could result in more people getting vaccinated, and that would save lives.
But, Gallagher said, the donor would only put up money for the incentive side if the county spent $500,000 on the education side.
“I can tell you, this donor has specifically told me that this is an all or none deal,” Gallagher said.
Before Sullivan spoke on the proposal, she thanked the council for supporting the county health department’s efforts over the past 14 months. She didn’t mention it Wednesday night, but previous restrictions and actions have drawn intense criticism and even threats by some.
Sullivan said a little over 49% of people in the county eligible for vaccines are now fully immunized, and Butte-Silver Bow is second only to Missoula County in vaccination rates.
But she said the goal is to reach at least 70%, and right now, there are new variants of the virus that could “get ahead of us” unless more people are vaccinated.
“I’m asking from the bottom of my heart for this county to take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from the private donor,” she said.
Commissioner Bill Andersen said he had COVID this past December and as someone who works at St. James Healthcare, he has seen firsthand the devastation it had caused for so many. He is a security official at the hospital.
More education about the vaccine is needed, he said, and the donor’s commitment would pump a lot of money into the Butte economy this summer, when there will again be no Montana Folk Festival and An Ri Ra Irish festival because of COVID.
“Everybody wants to get back to normal,” Andersen said. “This is the best way to go back to normal.”
The Town Pump Foundation noted that nearly 4,100 residents in Butte-Silver Bow had tested positive for the virus and 85 have died, and the vaccines “have proven to be highly effective in keeping people safe from the COVID virus.”
The $500,000 contribution toward the vaccination effort, it said, was in line with the foundation’s mission to help meet the basic needs of Montana citizens.