Update: B-SB agrees to COVID vaccine partnership with Town Pump

But, Gallagher said, the donor would only put up money for the incentive side if the county spent $500,000 on the education side.

“I can tell you, this donor has specifically told me that this is an all or none deal,” Gallagher said.

Before Sullivan spoke on the proposal, she thanked the council for supporting the county health department’s efforts over the past 14 months. She didn’t mention it Wednesday night, but previous restrictions and actions have drawn intense criticism and even threats by some.

Sullivan said a little over 49% of people in the county eligible for vaccines are now fully immunized, and Butte-Silver Bow is second only to Missoula County in vaccination rates.

But she said the goal is to reach at least 70%, and right now, there are new variants of the virus that could “get ahead of us” unless more people are vaccinated.

“I’m asking from the bottom of my heart for this county to take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from the private donor,” she said.

Commissioner Bill Andersen said he had COVID this past December and as someone who works at St. James Healthcare, he has seen firsthand the devastation it had caused for so many. He is a security official at the hospital.